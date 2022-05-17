Michael “Mike” Dewitt Simmons

Peggy Jackson age 77, a resident of Garland and Rowlett since 1970, was born in Graham, TX April 20, 1945 and passed away April 26, 2022. She is survived by sons, Sonie Jackson and wife Nida, Shannon Jackson and wife Nai, Shay Jackson and wife Kathy; daughter, Shelby Epling. Six granddaughters, one grandson, six great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Roy C. Jackson, parents, Jessie Earl Robinson and Nellie Beatrice Yarborough Robinson, brothers, Wesley Robinson, Roy Robinson, sisters Martha Rogers, Etta Lee Wilcox, grand-daughter Jordanne Johnson . Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Big A Cemetery, Rowlett TX.
Comments / 0