Michael “Mike” Dewitt Simmons

Michael “Mike” Ray Frasier, age 64, a resident of Rockwall, TX for most of his life passed away May 12, 2022. He was born August 10, 1957, in Dallas, TX, to Kenneth Ray Frasier and Beryl (Haydon) Frasier. Mike was a Rockwall High School Cass of 1975 graduate. Mike owned Frasier Contracting in Rockwall. He was a man of many skills and had a huge heart. Mike could build or fix anything and would do anything to help anyone. Many will miss him dropping in for just a few minutes to visit during the week. Mike made a friend in everyone he met. He loved his Grandkids, his family, music, Texas Rangers Baseball and he would often be found at the Rockwall Airport watching the planes come and go. He will be missed terribly but the memories and the many MyMike stories will remain forever.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO