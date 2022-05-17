ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royse City, TX

Michael “Mike” Dewitt Simmons

therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael “Mike” Dewitt Simmons, 64, of Royse City passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. Mike was born September 15, 1957, in Dallas, TX to Dewitt William Simmons and Loyce Evelyn Chappell, who preceded him in death. Mike was a 1976 graduate of Bryan Adams High School...

therockwalltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
therockwalltimes

Nicholas Cole Cleveland

Nicholas Cole Cleveland, of Rockwall, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at the age of 26, from a tragic accident. Nicholas worked for George-McKenna Electrical Contractors and enjoyed the work he did. Nick enjoyed online gaming with friends and family, as well as playing the guitar. Nick was unique and had his own individual way of doing things differently than anyone else. He had so many gifts and talents, and was very loving and caring, and will be greatly missed. Always Loved….Forever Missed…Never Forgotten…
ROCKWALL, TX
therockwalltimes

Connor Todd Sherrod

Connor Todd Sherrod, age 25, of Rockwall, TX, passed away May 14, 2022. He was born May 1, 1997, in Dallas, TX, to Robert Todd Sherrod and Amy Elizabeth (Holy) Sherrod. Connor graduated in the Texas A&M Class of 2019, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, Connor accepted a position at Burns & McDonnell as an Assistant Electrical Engineer in Fort Worth, TX.
ROCKWALL, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies announce next phase of development in the Arlington Entertainment District

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are excited to announce details for One Rangers Way, a 300-unit upscale residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. One Rangers Way continues the incredible momentum of new development in the Entertainment District amid Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium that began with the opening of Texas Live! in 2018. The project adds to the nearly $1 billion of new development currently under construction in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and National Medal of Honor Museum, which recently broke ground on March 25.
ARLINGTON, TX
therockwalltimes

Michael “Mike” Ray Frasier

Michael “Mike” Ray Frasier, age 64, a resident of Rockwall, TX for most of his life passed away May 12, 2022. He was born August 10, 1957, in Dallas, TX, to Kenneth Ray Frasier and Beryl (Haydon) Frasier. Mike was a Rockwall High School Cass of 1975 graduate. Mike owned Frasier Contracting in Rockwall. He was a man of many skills and had a huge heart. Mike could build or fix anything and would do anything to help anyone. Many will miss him dropping in for just a few minutes to visit during the week. Mike made a friend in everyone he met. He loved his Grandkids, his family, music, Texas Rangers Baseball and he would often be found at the Rockwall Airport watching the planes come and go. He will be missed terribly but the memories and the many MyMike stories will remain forever.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Dallas, TX
Obituaries
City
Royse City, TX
City
Morgan, TX
City
Murphy, TX
therockwalltimes

Jeffrey Mark Penton

Jeffrey Mark Penton, age 67 and a resident of Garland, TX, for over 20 years, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022. He was born February 16, 1955, in Dallas to Leroy and Lorraine (Muras) Penton. Jeffrey was a lifelong, devoted Catholic and member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and nephew and enjoyed spending time with his family. Jeffrey was a proud native Texan and an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. He enjoyed music and could play piano and guitar by ear. He was a very happy man and his presence will be deeply missed.
GARLAND, TX
therockwalltimes

Rockwall beautician named Best In Eyelashes by StyleSeat

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – (May 10, 2022) – This week, StyleSeat, the leading destination for booking. beauty, grooming, and wellness services, announced the winners of its Inaugural Awards, titled The. Stylies. Created to recognize, honor, and celebrate the beauty and wellness professionals that help make. StyleSeat customers look...
ROCKWALL, TX
therockwalltimes

Peggy Jackson

Peggy Jackson age 77, a resident of Garland and Rowlett since 1970, was born in Graham, TX April 20, 1945 and passed away April 26, 2022. She is survived by sons, Sonie Jackson and wife Nida, Shannon Jackson and wife Nai, Shay Jackson and wife Kathy; daughter, Shelby Epling. Six granddaughters, one grandson, six great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Roy C. Jackson, parents, Jessie Earl Robinson and Nellie Beatrice Yarborough Robinson, brothers, Wesley Robinson, Roy Robinson, sisters Martha Rogers, Etta Lee Wilcox, grand-daughter Jordanne Johnson . Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Big A Cemetery, Rowlett TX.
ROWLETT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Simmons
Person
Mike Murphy
therockwalltimes

2 teens killed, 2 injured at shooting at Garland house party

Last night, May 7, at approximately 11:45 pm, Garland Police and Fire responded to a call of someone being shot in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the roadway. An 18-year-old male, identified as Jose Damian Garcia of Greenville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics transported three people to nearby hospitals, where a 17-year-old male of Garland, died from his injuries. Two others, who were injured by gunfire, are in stable condition and are expected to survive.
GARLAND, TX
therockwalltimes

Kenneth Ray Starnes

Kenneth Ray Starnes (Ken), 74, of Garland, Texas passed April 27th, 2022 surrounded by family at home. He is preceded in death by his Mother Halma Lois Starnes and his father Elmer Starnes. He is survived by his children Brian Starnes and his partner Adam Coburn, Andrea Melton, Melissa Starnes, Brenna Dustin and her husband Boomer Dustin, Nathan Starnes. Siblings Sandra Hindman, Emily Jenkins, Alton Starnes, Terri Pitts, Phillip Starnes and Carolyn Carter, his best friend Cheryl Femath and her children Marissa Termin and Kyle Femath.
GARLAND, TX
therockwalltimes

Be informed and prepared when severe weather hits

Have you subscribed for the Nixle app yet? Nixle is an extremely helpful emergency notification system that provides advanced warning, which is especially beneficial when severe weather comes around. With the severe weather we typically face every spring in North Texas, it’s a good time to discuss safety measures residents can take to stay alert and prepared.
ROCKWALL, TX
therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy