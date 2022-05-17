ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland icon Marco van Basten urges Erik ten Hag to reunite with ex-Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and make the out-of-favour Chelsea winger one of his first signings as Man United's new boss

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to make Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech one of his first signings as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag has already started work at Old Trafford just days after wrapping up the Eredivisie title with Ajax, insisting 'it's time to turn the switch now' and get the Red Devils back on track.

With the Dutchman looking to make his mark at United from the get go, Holland legend Van Basten believes a reunion with one of his former stars could bring success in his first season in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW3bJ_0fh0KTtR00
Marco van Basten has urged Erik ten Hag to sign Hakim Ziyech (pictured) for Man United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuWV9_0fh0KTtR00
Holland legend Van Basten (right) believes Ziyech could become a 'very good footballer' under Ten Hag (left) again at Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RopDV_0fh0KTtR00

Ziyech was a key player under Ten Hag at Ajax – which saw them win the Eredivisie in 2018 – before he was sold to Chelsea for £33million two years later.

And while the winger has gone on to win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues, the Moroccan international has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Tuchel this season having started just 12 Premier League games all campaign.

With the 29-year-old now seemingly out of favour, Van Basten believes a reunion with Ten Hag could be hugely beneficial.

Speaking during Ziggo Sport's 'Rondo' show on Monday, which featured Ten Hag as a guest, Van Basten said: 'What comes to my mind now is that I think Ziyech who already plays in England could be a very good footballer at Manchester United for Erik.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfrRM_0fh0KTtR00
Ziyech was a key player under Ten Hag at Ajax, with the duo winning the Eredivisie in 2018

However, Ten Hag refused to be drawn in on the suggestion and insisted that he knows how to deal with any transfer speculation at United.

'Of course this was already the case at Ajax,' said Ten Hag.

'You take that in and then you have to continue to work well with the dressing room and with people within the club.

'You have to analyse well and make the right choices.'

Ziyech has 14 goals and 10 assists to his name in 81 appearances for Chelsea, while he managed 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 games for Ajax.

Ten Hag also confirmed that he has started his role as Manchester United manager and that he is already preparing for next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjRbz_0fh0KTtR00
Ziyech has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea this season

'I have started working today,' Ten Hag said.

'I already did the first things with Manchester United today. Tomorrow I will continue with that.

'I will stay here. I will meet people from Manchester here.

'I will organise the staff, make the schedule for next season, and prepare the squad for next season.'

