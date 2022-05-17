ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Married couple from Louisiana accused of stealing identity and money from deceased relative

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJT4N_0fh0KHXx00

NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been arrested and a second is on the run in connection with a recent case of financial fraud.

Bonnie Ann Wilcox, 57, of Napoleonville, was arrested last week and the search continues for her husband, 62-year-old Thomas M. Wilcox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boLKu_0fh0KHXx00

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, around “January 24, the Sheriff’s Office received an identity theft and bank fraud complaint regarding a bank account of a recently deceased individual.”

That deceased individual was related to Bonnie Ann Wilcox and Thomas M. Wilcox.

After interviewing family members who were related to the dead individual, an investigation was started into fraudulent activity.

APSO says detectives “were advised that the deceased person’s bank account had been accessed fraudulently and several transactions were conducted in which an amount of less than $1000 had been stolen.”

Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify the married couple as suspects in this case.

The “transactions were conducted following the decedent’s death,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO immediately tracked down and arrested Bonnie Ann Wilcox.

Wilcox was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and eventually bonded out.

The 57-year-old is facing these charges:

  • Bank Fraud
  • Felony Identity Theft
  • Misdemeanor Theft

Whenever Thomas M. Wilcox is captured, the 62-year-old will face these charges:

  • Bank Fraud
  • Felony Identity Theft
  • Misdemeanor Theft

If you have seen Thomas Wilcox or know where the Napoleonville man is located, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912 or (985) 369-7281.

Comments / 11

Related
brproud.com

Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Napoleonville, LA
Napoleonville, LA
Crime & Safety
maggrand.com

Louisiana deputies search for alcohol thief

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish. Investigators say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor. Anyone with information...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Houma men arrested for 2015 homicide

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that two Houma men have been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Pamela Johnson, of Country Drive in Bourg, who was 56 at the time of death. On Tuesday, December 1, 2015, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of the discovery of...
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brproud#The Sheriff S Office#Apso
fox8live.com

Man accused of punching teacher on campus in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A man has turned himself in to authorities after allegedly injuring a teacher on campus, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Michael Rodrigue, 48, approached the teacher on a high school campus on Wed., May 18 to discuss a “situation” involving his child. The incident led to a physical exchange and the teacher suffered minor facial injuries, Sheriff Tim Soignet says.
HOUMA, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
EUNICE, LA
WDSU

Former Metairie Jesuit priest arrested again

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has re-arrested a former Metairie Jesuit priest. Stephen Sauer was initially accused of taking hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of unconscious men. Court records alleged a hard drive the former non-profit director sent to New York for repairs had hundreds...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
an17.com

Juvenile arrested for vehicle burglary in Amite

On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Authorities seek public’s assistance in identifying three individuals who stole a box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes and cigars

Ascension Parish, LA – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, three unidentified individuals reportedly entered a store along Highway 74 in Geismar and stole a box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes and cigars valued at approximately $1,099. APSO officials said that anyone with information that could help...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Louisiana mom arrested for allegedly leaving her young kids to sleep alone in hot van

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly left her kids to sleep in a hot van overnight. According to a statement, on May 11, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office that Laquanda Guillory was wanted for three counts of child desertion and could be located at a residence on the 4200 block of Highway 357. She was also reportedly wanted on an outstanding warrant from Lafayette Parish for six counts of aggravated arson.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Child reportedly left unattended in apartment complex found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has located a missing child. On Thursday afternoon, the police responded to the 3000 block of July Street regarding a child who was left unattended around an apartment complex. The police say the child was located and appeared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

Missing Hammond boy found safe, uncle in custody

UPDATE: The 8-year-old boy who went missing from Hammond has been found and is safe. According to the Advocate, police update on the case at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The child was found in Bogulusa and the man accused of taking him, 41-year-old Marlin Enquire Wilson, is in custody, according to the Hammond Police Department.
HAMMOND, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy