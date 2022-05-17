ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

West Bladen falls in playoffs

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

WAKE FOREST – West Bladen’s appearance in the state’s Class 2A girls soccer playoffs was short-lived, as No. 14 seed Franklin Academy took an 8-0 whitewash Monday in the opening round.

The No. 19 seed Lady Knights finished their season at 9-6.

“I can’t say we played our best soccer, but I can say we played until that last whistle blew,” said West Bladen coach Kristen Parker. “It was a good learning experience for sure and it definitely won’t be our last time here.”

The Lady Patriots put a trio of goals on the board in the first half, then exploded for five more goals in the second half to seal the win.

The Lady Knights will lose just three seniors from this season’s squad — Fabiola Sandoval Barrios, Hannah Hester, and Stephanie Smith.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

East Bladen honors its oustanding student-athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High held its annual athletic awards banquet Wednesday evening at the school to honor the outstanding student-athletes for the 2021-22 school year. Earning the awards were …. — Male Athkete of the Year: Malcolm Bolden. — Female Athlete of the Year: Maya McDonald. — Joe...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City State University names new interim basketball coach

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced who will serve as Interim Men’s Basketball Coach for the upcoming season. Andre Gray comes to ECSU from North Carolina Central University where he has served as the Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team since July 2021. Gray’s contract with ECSU officially started May 16 following the departure of former coach Shawn Walker, but his full-time status with the Athletic Department begins Monday, May 23.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
richmondobserver

Norton earns two associate degrees for free thanks to RichmondCC Guarantee

HAMLET — Bridget Norton of Laurinburg received her second college degree from Richmond Community College on Friday. She now has an Associate in Science degree and Associate in Arts degree, which she earned last year. She earned both degrees for free thanks to the RichmondCC Guarantee program. Norton will...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Bladen Journal

Youth Council promotes leadership FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Youth Council gives hi
FAIRMONT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Patriots#Wake Forest#Franklin Academy
Bladen Journal

BCS Foundation supports Beta Clubs

ELIZABETHTOWN — This summer, students from Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery and Tar Heel Middle School will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete at the National Beta Club Convention. The Bladen County Educational Foundation recently presented each school with a $350 check to help support their travel expenses.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

‘It floored me’: Princeton man wins $402K in NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Princeton man said he used his daughters’ and granddaughters’ ages to win $402,887 from the NC Lottery. Joseph Eonta, 69, said he purchased this $1 Cash 5 ticket from Princeton Food Mart on Dr. Donnie H. Jones Boulevard for Wednesday’s drawing.
PRINCETON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladen County Schools looking to bounce back after having highest percentage of teaching vacancies in North Carolina for 2020-2021 school year

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Bladen County tops the list when it comes to needing teachers. The school district had the highest percentage of teaching vacancies in North Carolina last school year. Since then, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson has filled nearly a dozen positions, but there are still about 26 openings.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Laurinburg Exchange

Woof…The Laurinburg Dog Park is now open

LAURINBURG ─ The Laurinburg Dog Park is open to the community and travelers. The Dog Park is located on the 401 Service Road in Laurinburg and offers plenty of room for dogs to stretch their legs after a long road trip and the city hopes it will bring more people into the local businesses off Hwy 74.
LAURINBURG, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy