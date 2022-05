Prime Bistro, formerly called Prime 101 Steakhouse, had its grand opening May 2 at 19786 Hwy. 105, Montgomery to celebrate its new name and owner. Jennifer Daniel, the new owner and general manager, said she used to run another restaurant in Montgomery, but after the owner closed it, she saw her opportunity to partner with the owner of Prime 101 Steakhouse. Daniel said the restaurant also has a new chef who studied in Europe. 936-448-7809. www.primebistromontgomery.com.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 57 MINUTES AGO