ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Sissonville baseball wins section title

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRam3_0fh0Hkz700

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – In Sissonville, the Indians hosted Winfield for the Class AA Region IV, Section I championship game, with the winner rolling on to next week’s regionals.

No runs came until the fourth inning.

Sissonville had two on when Colton Carpenter slammed it towards the back left wall. This scored Stevie Loftis for the first run of the game, Eli Simonton made it safely to third.

Up next was Brayden Perdue. He sent it flying towards center, scoring Simonton. Sissonville went up 2-0 to end the fourth inning.

Winfield had a chance to respond. Two on, at second and third, with just one out. Sissonville ace Colin Cottrell was throwing gas all night, he sent another General back to the dugout here; Cottrell totaled seven strikeouts. Winfield’s Caleb Henson finally got a hit off, but it’s caught. Generals stayed scoreless.

Sissonville sealed the deal in the following inning. Brayden Perdue again with a big hit, it’s a two-run double that scores Eli Simonton again, this time from first.

Perdue was able to score quickly after, giving Sissonville their fifth run of the night.

Winfield posted one late; but the Indians won it 5- 1, and collected the section title.

The Indians will face Logan for regionals next week in a best-of-three series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Point captures 11 state titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not all of the pieces fell into place, but plenty of school records fell by the wayside nonetheless. The boys didn’t repeat as state champions, but the Point Pleasant track and field programs combined to win 11 state championships at the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA track and field championships held Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sissonville, WV
Sports
City
Winfield, WV
City
Sissonville, WV
Winfield, WV
Sports
City
Logan, WV
WSAZ

Marshall assistant basketball coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni on Thursday confirmed to WSAZ Sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program. D’Antoni said Slay, who was hired in April, wanted to return home to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Stre
WTAP

WVU Coaches Caravan returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since 2019, the West Virginia University Coaches Caravan made it’s return to the Mid-Ohio Valley, as they held their annual event at the Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna. The event was put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club,...
VIENNA, WV
WVNS

Coaches Caravan makes a stop in Southern WV

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer fans in Southern West Virginia got a special treat on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Those who enjoy each and every Gold and Blue athletic program gathered in Glade Springs to greet a few very special guests. The Coaches Caravan returned to the area, as the day kicked off with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro track athlete gets police escort from graduation to meet

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7:00 p.m. and then run in the 400 meter at 7:55 p.m. They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time. So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in time […]
NITRO, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY’S NOAH THOMPSON IS COMING HOME TOMORROW IN TOP 3 ON AI…

American Idol Noah Thompson placed in the TOP 3 last night, out of 5 contestants on ABC from 8-10 PM after nationwide voting ended. Last night Noah Thompson was still recovering from Covid. The quarantine kept Thompson from meeting “coach” Carrie Underwood in person, but the Idol legend was still able to work her magic on Thompson’s performance of “So Small,” an emotional ballad that brought out the best in Thompson’s voice.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Man found in Ohio River in Ashland identified

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20): The man who was found dead in the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky has been identified. The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the man’s name is William Clements. He was from Huntington, West Virginia. UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is […]
ASHLAND, KY
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Retiring principal recognized with honorary street sign

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is being recognized for her commitment to improving the lives of young children in the Mountain State. On Wednesday, May 18, the staff and students at Spring Hill Elementary School in Huntington celebrated the retirement of their beloved principal Pam Bailey. Bailey led the school for nearly four […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Thursday night in parts of area

UPDATE 12:10 a.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Scioto County after 2 inches of rain has fallen near the Ohio River in less than 2 hours. The advisory lasts until 3:30 a.m. You are advised against driving in these areas. UPDATE – A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 2 a.m. […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Lineup announced for Groovy 94.1, Theatre WV Summer Concert Series

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Classic hits broadcast station Groovy 94.1 and Theatre West Virginia have announced the artist lineup for their upcoming Summer Concert Series. The series, sponsored by New, Taylor & Associates, will feature several tribute acts presenting the greatest hits of yesteryear from musical favorites such as the Eagles and Elvis Presley.
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy