Washington, DC

‘Privileged’ Clinton lawyer lied to feds in ‘plan’ to smear Trump: prosecutor

By Ben Feuerherd, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann is a privileged, politically connected attorney who lied to the FBI as part of a “bigger plan” to smear Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election because Sussmann thought laws did not apply to him, a federal prosecutor charged in her opening statement at his trial Tuesday.

“The evidence will show this is a case about privilege,” Deborah Brittain Shaw, a prosecutor working on John Durham’s special counsel team, told jurors in federal court in Washington, DC.

“Privilege of a lawyer who thought he could lie to the FBI without consequence,” she continued, adding that Sussmann was a powerful, well-connected attorney who thought “normal rules didn’t apply” to him.

Sussmann is on trial for a single count of lying to the FBI for allegedly not disclosing to a high-ranking fed that he was working for the Clinton campaign and a technology executive, Rodney Joffe, when he passed along since-debunked information about a purported link between the Trump campaign and a Russian bank.

Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While focusing on the alleged lie, Shaw told jurors it was part of a wider, concerted effort by the Clinton campaign, Joffe and Sussmann.

“It was part of a bigger plan carried out in concert with two clients, the Clinton campaign and Rodney Joffe,” she told the panel. “It was a plan to create an October surprise on the eve of the presidential election.”

The evidence in the case will reveal the alleged plan leading up to Sussmann’s meeting with FBI general counsel Jim Baker was three-pronged, she added.

Who’s who in the case
  • Michael Sussmann: Cybersecurity lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign; charged with lying to the FBI
  • Rodney Joffee: Former tech executive and Sussmann client who told him about a purported cyber back channel between the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa-Bank
  • Christopher Steele: British ex-spy hired by Fusion GPS; compiled the infamous “Steele dossier” of reports on Trump and Russia
  • John Durham: Special counsel investigating potential criminality in the government investigations of former President Donald Trump’s purported ties to Russia
  • James A. Baker: Former FBI general counsel; received Alfa-Bank information from Sussmann
  • Marc Elias: Clinton campaign general counsel, former partner of Sussmann’s at Perkins Coie law firm
  • Judge Christopher Cooper: Presiding over Sussman’s trial in Washington, DC, federal court
  • Peter Fritsch and Glenn Simpson: Former Wall Street Journal reporters who co-founded the Fusion GPS research company; worked for Clinton’s campaign
  • Andrew McCabe: Former FBI deputy director; allegedly contradicted the basis for the charge against Sussmann during a 2017 briefing

Sussmann and the campaign first urged Joffe and other technology experts to look for data that was disparaging to Trump; they then planned to leak the findings to the press; and, finally, Sussmann would take the information to the feds.

“No one should be so privileged to have the ability to walk into the FBI and lie for political ends,” Shaw said.

Special counsel John Durham is investigating potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
The FBI knew from the start that Michael Sussmann was working with the Clinton campaign, Michael Bosworth said.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Sussmann attorney Michael Bosworth passionately pushed back on the prosecutor’s claims in his opening argument.

“Michael Sussmann didn’t lie to the FBI,” Bosworth told the panel, telling them they would find reasonable doubt all over the case that prosecutors will put on during the two-week trial.

Bosworth highlighted the hand-in-glove relationship Sussmann had with federal law enforcement, which included a decade working as a federal prosecutor and one that continued after he went into private practice.

Michael Sussmann is a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

“For over two decades he had a top secret clearance because that’s how much the FBI trusted him,” Bosworth said.

“His whole livelihood depended on his credibility with these agencies and he would never throw that away,” he added.

Further, Bosworth added, the FBI knew from the start that Sussmann was working with the Clinton campaign — and didn’t care.

Michael Sussmann is on trial for a single count of lying to the FBI.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

“Baker didn’t care because none of it mattered in the first place,” Bosworth said.

The jury will hear from a host of witnesses in the trial, including FBI agents and the Clinton campaign’s general counsel, Marc Elias.

