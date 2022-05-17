ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zflFF_0fh0HTve00

The Arizona Senate has voted to open an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

But the Senate rejected a bid by minority Democrats to immediately expel Sen. Wendy Rogers for her tweet implying the federal government was behind the Buffalo shooting that left 10 dead.

GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said due process considerations require an ethics probe.

Democrats were furious, noting Rogers was censured in March for tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence.

Rogers said nothing during discussion but later issued a statement saying her tweet had been “taken completely out of context.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 2

Related
Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
12news.com

Anyone in Arizona can text 911 instead of call. But not everyone should.

ARIZONA, USA — A North Phoenix Reddit user recently created a post sharing some potentially life-saving information. In the wake of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, the user found out that people in the Phoenix Metro area and Maricopa County had the option of texting 911 instead of calling, according to a City of Phoenix webpage.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill

Update May 17, 3 p.m.: The Arizona House voted 50-1-9 this afternoon to pass the bill. It now awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature before becoming law. Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, would likely be required to recount all ballots cast in every election moving forward if a proposed change to state law passes. The bill, awaiting a […] The post Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Arizona Senate#Republican#Democrats#Gop#Fakenews#Americans#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
kawc.org

Arizona bill would make it illegal to register to vote on Election Day

PHOENIX -- Republican lawmakers are asking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to sign a bill they concede has no practical effect. Legislation on the governor's desk would make it illegal to allow someone to register to vote on Election Day. Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, called it a "very distrustful process.''
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Report: Yavapai County Has Unmonitored Ballot Drop Box Despite Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Stating Drop Boxes Violate Felony Law

State Representative Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix) was driving through Skull Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona, two weeks ago when she noticed an unmonitored ballot drop box in the parking lot of the U.S. Postal Service. Unmonitored ballot drop boxes have become a big concern lately due to the new Dinesh D’Souza documentary 2,000 Mules, which traced GPS cellphone locations to show that approximately 2,000 people may have illegally transferred handfuls of ballots repeatedly from left-leaning nonprofits to these drop boxes in swing states including Arizona.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona State House passes election-related bills in bipartisan vote

PHOENIX - The Arizona House has approved several election bills in bipartisan votes. "It’s about restoring confidence in our elections. More importantly, reinforcing that people can believe the outcome of an election," said State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R). The measures approved Tuesday, which have all already passed the Senate,...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Senate
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona could see monsoon come slightly earlier, curbing heat

The Valley typically reaches a 100-degree high temperature on May 2. We were a few days behind that this year, but we're making up for lost time, as highs since May 14 have mostly been at or near the century mark. Forecasters say May 20 should reach 98. Hot, dry...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy