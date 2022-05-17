ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman placed on life support after pet dog head-butts her while playing

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233kqn_0fh0HKEL00

A Chicago woman has had a ruff ordeal — ending up on life support for a week after her pet pooch hit her while playing.

Erin Stevenson, 41, was out in the yard with her Staffordshire bull terrier, Skyy, back in January when the overexcited canine accidentally head-butted her on the chin.

The dog mom thought little of the incident until three days later — when she awoke unable to swallow and took herself to the hospital.

“I was intubated and put on life support,” Stevenson told Kennedy News on Tuesday. “Unbeknown to me, Skyy had cracked two of my molars, and I’d developed an abscess which had caused swelling.”

As the Windy City resident lay on life support, her mischievous pup was at home unaware of the drama she had caused.

“Skyy’s done plenty in her day, but nothing quite like this,” Stevenson declared after waking up. “She’s trouble, and she keeps us all on our toes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoskI_0fh0HKEL00
“She’s trouble, and she keeps us all on our toes”: Stevenson is pictured with her beloved 5-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, Skyy.
Kennedy News and Media/LaRoche P

Doctors were initially confused by Stevenson’s diagnosis when she presented at the ER unable to swallow.

“There was significant swelling on one side of my face. I had a CT scan, antibiotics and steroids,” she said. “They didn’t know what it was. They thought maybe it was a hematoma or a broken jaw.

“They were worried that if the swelling didn’t go down, then my airways would close. I was put to sleep and a tube inserted to breathe for me,” the canine owner added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALrhb_0fh0HKEL00
“They were worried that if the swelling didn’t go down, then my airways would close. I was put to sleep and a tube inserted to breathe for me”: Stevenson is pictured in the hospital back in January.
Kennedy News and Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bi3BC_0fh0HKEL00
As Stevenson lay on life support, her mischievous pup Skyy was at home unaware of the drama she had caused.
Kennedy News and Media

Medics eventually realized that the cracked molars caused by Skyy’s head-butt had led to the development of a serious abscess.

“Doctors removed two of my teeth and put a drain in my neck to drain out the infection,” Stevenson explained.

“They left me on life support to make sure there were no secondary infections — but I did develop a second one which was drained and finally resolved the problem,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgF9O_0fh0HKEL00
A forgiving Stevenson says she still can’t stop loving Skyy, despite the drama the dog caused.
Kennedy News and Media

The Chi-town native said the ordeal was also harrowing for her husband, Scott, 46, who had no idea whether his wife would wake from the induced coma.

“I told him to tell my family I love them. It was worse for him than for me,” Stevenson said, fighting back tears.

Thankfully, the dog mom managed to make it through — but she is still suffering one severe side effect more than four months on from her hospitalization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wch5n_0fh0HKEL00
The dog mom managed to make it through the medical emergency — but she still can’t fully open up her mouth.
Kennedy News and Media/LaRoche P

“The one lingering injury I have is that now I can only open my mouth to a certain point which is a bit of a nightmare,” Stevenson said.

However, the proud pet owner says she can’t stay mad at 5-year-old Skyy, despite the fact the playboy pooch is constantly causing trouble.

Stevenson said on a separate occasion the dog escaped her crate, chewed through a wall and ended up at the neighbor’s house.

“I once got a call from the neighbor saying they had Skyy, which really confused me because when I left her, she was in a crate,” she stated. “My husband said he was surprised they didn’t kill her!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozjjJ_0fh0HKEL00
Mischievous Skyy has caused her fair share of drama in the past five years. The pooch once escaped her crate, chewed through a wall, and ran to the neighbor’s house.
Kennedy News and Media

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Life Support#Media Laroche P Doctors#Ct
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy