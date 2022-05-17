ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Springboro fourth-grader dies of rare brain cancer

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSyvX_0fh0HFoi00

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro fourth-grader Reagan Scacchetti has passed away from an extremely rare form of brain cancer.

Springboro Schools announced the death of Scacchetti who was a student at Five Points Elementary. She died on May 16 around 7:40 p.m. surrounded by her family.

7-year-old crowned Waynesville Homecoming Queen

Scacchetti was diagnosed with Hypothalamic/Optic Chiasmatic Glioma, a rare form of brain cancer, eight years ago. In November 2021, a balloon launch was held at the school in support of her. The launch consisted of over 200 purple balloons. Students and staff were also encouraged to wear purple in a “Purple Out” to show support.

The district said information regarding services will be made aware to students, parents and staff. A team of counselors has also been made available at the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dayton senior wins car, gifts it to younger sister

The “In It To Win It” event is an annual raffle held for Ponitz students. Each quarter, students earn tickets for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. At most, a student can earn 8 tickets per year. At the end of the year, those tickets are entered into a drawing for the car and other prizes. This year, some of the other prizes included smart TVs, AirPods, gift cards, gaming chairs and laptops.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Springboro, OH
Springboro, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Brush up on your Hamvention history

Since making its debut in 1952, the Hamvention, otherwise known as Hamfest, has been a staple in the Dayton community. The last Hamvention was held in 2019 and drew 32,462 attendees to the area from around the country. That's more than double the size of Xenia.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

School bus crash: Students taken to hospital in Warren County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus headed to Little Miami Elementary crashed with 24 students on board in Warren County Friday morning, sending two children to the hospital, district officials say. The crash was reported at the intersection of Ohio 22 & 3 and Stubbs Mills Road at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Grader#Springboro Schools#Hypothalamic Optic
WDTN

Meet Maple: Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us with Maple! Click here to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Cow ‘visits’ Clermont County school

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A runaway cow ended up in front of Monroe Elementary School in New Richmond on Wednesday. Principal Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow lives on a farm across from the school. Dr. Kuntz says the cow was getting a bath when she escaped and wandered...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WDTN

Three rescued from Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have rescued three boys who had gotten stuck in the Great Miami River. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the Great Miami River. According to a police report, three boys were hanging on a ladder on a fountain feature by the […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

'Quite a surprise': Woman mistakenly takes baby fox home thinking it was a kitten

A woman in California thought she was rescuing a kitten in need, but authorities say it turned out to be a baby fox. "A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realizing a tiny "kitten" she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit. A concerned family member called us after seeing the scared little guy," the Rocklin Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
AUBURN, CA
WDTN

Police called to Miamisburg crash, child involved

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Miamisburg on Friday night. The crash occurred on North First Street and East Central. According to regional dispatch, crews were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. A child was involved in the crash and is currently being checked for injuries. 2 […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy