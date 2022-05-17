Springboro fourth-grader dies of rare brain cancer
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro fourth-grader Reagan Scacchetti has passed away from an extremely rare form of brain cancer.
Springboro Schools announced the death of Scacchetti who was a student at Five Points Elementary. She died on May 16 around 7:40 p.m. surrounded by her family.
Scacchetti was diagnosed with Hypothalamic/Optic Chiasmatic Glioma, a rare form of brain cancer, eight years ago. In November 2021, a balloon launch was held at the school in support of her. The launch consisted of over 200 purple balloons. Students and staff were also encouraged to wear purple in a “Purple Out” to show support.
