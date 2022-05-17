ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An ‘active’ hurricane season is expected in NC. Here’s how to prepare in Charlotte

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Hurricane season is approaching, meaning some areas of Charlotte could see major flooding and damage.

According to John Wendel, a senior communications specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services , experts are expecting an active hurricane season this year, and floods can be a critical by-product of those storms.

“More than 25 percent of deaths related to hurricanes and tropical systems are from inland flooding away from the coast,” Wendel explained during a news conference on Monday. “Six inches of moving water can knock over a person, and a foot of moving water can move a car.”

Wendel also cautioned people not to overlook tropical storms, noting that they could still produce a significant amount of precipitation that could lead to flooding.

“If it’s moving slow and still has a lot of tropical moisture with it, it could drop a lot of rain even though it’s a minimal tropical storm,” said Wendel. “Don’t take storms for granted, and have a plan for safety.”

Here’s what you need to know to keep you and your family safe during a hurricane.

How severe will hurricane season be in North Carolina?

Hurricane season in the Carolinas typically runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

This year, researchers from Colorado State University are predicting 19 named storms. Of those, it is estimated that nine could become hurricanes, and four could become major hurricanes.

“Since we’re expecting an active cyclone season, the chances of impact across the Carolinas will be higher,” said Justin Lane, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A few storms, like Hurricane Florence in 2018, have resulted in up to 10 inches of rainfall in Charlotte, resulting in a flash flood emergency issued in Mecklenburg County. For comparison, the average annual rainfall in Mecklenburg County is just under 42 inches, according to the NWS .

Check whether you live in a floodplain

The best indicator of whether your house is prone to flooding is by checking if you live in a floodplain, Wendel said.

If you live in Mecklenburg County, you can enter your address in the 3D Interactive Floodzone Map on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services website to see if your home is in a floodplain.

How to prepare for a flood

Wendel said one of the best ways homeowners can prepare for floods is by purchasing flood insurance . According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an inch of flooding can cause up to $25,000 in damage.

“Flood insurance is not typically covered by your homeowner’s insurance, so you need to add that if you live in a floodplain,” said Wendel. “In fact, many mortgage lenders may require you to have flood insurance if you live on a floodplain.”

FEMA uses the Community Rating System to provide homeowners with discounts on their flood insurance premium rates. Charlotte has a CRS score of 3, meaning those who live in the city are eligible for a 35% discount on their premiums, Wendel said.

Since flood insurance plans usually take around 30 days to kick in, Wendel also warned homeowners not to wait until the last minute to start looking at policies. If you need help finding a provider, visit floodsmart.gov .

How to minimize storm damage before severe weather strikes

Here are some additional tips from Wendel on how to stay safe during a flood:

  • Keep storm drains clear. If you see a blockage, clear it out or call 311.
  • Make an emergency plan with your family that includes where to meet and someone to contact in the event of a disaster.
  • Have an emergency kit handy with cash, water, protective clothing and non-perishable food.
  • Do not walk or drive through flood waters.
  • Monitor the most up-to-date emergency information from CharMeck Alerts .

