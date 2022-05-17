ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb Skinner
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Tampa for combined practices with the Buccaneers this August.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host joint practices for the 2nd year in a row, this time for the visiting Miami Dolphins.

The Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins during the week leading up to their first preseason game on August 13th at 7:30 p.m ET.

READ MORE: Tom Brady calls out LeBron James

This will mark the 2nd joint practice for the squad leading up to a preseason game. After the Dolphins come to town, the Bucs will head on the road to join the Tennessee Titans in Nashville for their combined practice.

Joint practices have been known to be exciting and create lots of talking points heading into the regular season.

With all the rumors about the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady before he decided to come to Tampa Bay, along with what is a very different Dolphins team, this week should be a fun one to watch.

READ MORE: NFL Media wants Tom Brady in Miami

FOX Sports

Ravens sign former Dolphins LB Vince Biegel

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel on Monday. Biegel played five games last season for the Miami Dolphins. He also started 10 games for Miami in 2019. Prior to that, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Biegel had...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

