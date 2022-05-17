ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Shore will face fellow top-15 contender Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night on July 16, with Welshman putting undefeated record on the line

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Undefeated Welshman Jack Shore will take on fellow rising star Ricky Simon in his next fight on July 16, according to reports.

The bantamweight showdown follows Shore's impressive victory over Timur Valiev at UFC London back in March.

Shore is regarded as one of the UK's brightest prospects in MMA and is yet to taste defeat in his 16 professional contests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210EjN_0fh0GVEN00
Jack Shore defeated Timur Valiev at UFC London back in March and is preparing for July 16

The 27-year-old is well-rounded despite his young age but faces a stern examination of his top 10 credentials against Simon.

The American is No 12, two spots above Shore, and the winner is likely to tee up some huge fights in the near future.

Shore is a former Cage Warriors champion and has a huge following in Wales, with fans awaiting information about the July 12 bout.

The location and venue are yet to be announced but it does mean he is unlikely to be competing at UFC London on July 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhuhx_0fh0GVEN00
Shore is undefeated and one of the most well-rounded young fighters in the organisation

Simon is on a hot streak having won his last four in succession and he only suffered defeats at the hands of Rob Font and Urijah Faber.

Shore vs Simon is likely to feature on the main card of the Fight Night card but no headliner has been announced yet.

Shore reacted to the news of his next encounter by tweeting: 'Camp time. Big fight. Lock and load.'

