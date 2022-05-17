ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Miramar’s city manager is out after six months on the job. A new leader has been chosen.

By Brooke Baitinger, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The city of Miramar has new leadership after the prior city manager only lasted six months on the job.

Three city commissioners recently gave City Manager Whittingham Gordon the boot at his half-year evaluation. That led to another leader, Roy Virgin, becoming the interim city manager.

The manager acts as the city’s CEO, overseeing day-to-day operations and department heads. Gordon, who worked for the city for 27 years, said he respected whatever the city decided. “I never professed to be perfect,” he said at a recent public meeting. “I will work to make sure that whatever decision is made that I make it as smooth as possible.”

Gordon had submitted a list of accomplishments, but that appeared to do little to impress commissioners.

“I can’t say I have the same confidence that I had six months ago when I went ahead and I voted to have him as city manager,” Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne said at a recent meeting. She requested the review before the six months were up.

Commissioners did not give specific complaints about Gordon’s performance. They cited concerns about his management style and unhappy city employees. One commissioner, Maxwell Chambers, said he wanted to spare Gordon from the stress of the job and give him more time to spend with his family.

Colbourne, Chambers, and Commissioner Alexandra Davis voted to separate from Gordon. Mayor Wayne Messam and Commissioner Winston Barnes voted against the separation.

Messam spoke positively of Gordon’s management style, accomplishments, and interactions with county government, city government and the public.

“It is our duty to have this conversation, I don’t think this is a wrong discussion to have. However, what I will caution is that this city must remain a beacon,” Messam said. “This city must remain a city where the best public administrators want to work. One that continues to do trailblazing things, hiring the best, empowering the best, equipping the best to do the best for our community.

“We won’t be able to attract or retain the best if that seat to my left is viewed as a volatile, finicky seat,” he said.

Gordon addressed the staff that he promoted during his six months, and told them to keep their heads up.

