Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report arresting an 18-year-old man on charges of mail theft after finding him outside a local business early Thursday morning. A Temple PD spokesperson said around 12:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Marlandwood Road for a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they said they found Diery Santiago-Maroquin with several pieces of mail in his hands and vest pockets.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO