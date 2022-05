Eagle Point, Or. — School districts across Oregon could be seeing changes to safety protocols towards the end of the school year as COVID-19 cases rise. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) have issued a new School Health Advisory statewide beginning from May 13 to August 31. While universal masking is strongly advised by this document, masks are not mandated.

