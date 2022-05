When you speak about Ukraine, the world listens. You are celebrities. When you speak out for freedom against tyranny, your voices echo like no one else’s. When you show the public the terror that is happening to Ukraine, you mobilize the world to act against it. As Ukrainians, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes According to... Saban Films' Bill BromileyJeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family's Links to Opioid CrisisCannes Diary: The Content Creators Have Conquered the Croisette Your support for my country has been – and will remain – critical...

POLITICS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO