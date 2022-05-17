ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Report: Lionel Messi to join MLS team Inter Miami in 2023

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Lionel Messi is headed to the MLS next year. IPA

It seems like it was just yesterday that Lionel Messi made his grand departure from Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, less than a year later, it is reported the Argentine will play for Inter Miami FC of the MLS in 2023 after his PSG contract expires.

The news was first reported by Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports.

In addition to joining the MLS squad, which is co-owned by David Beckham, Messi has reportedly also agreed to acquire 35% of the team.

The Sun reported in November that a luxury apartment Messi previously owned in Miami was up for sale, so it appears the footballer has been a fan of the area for some time.

Messi has tallied six goals and 13 assists in 25 games played for PSG in Ligue 1 play, and five goals in seven matches in UEFA Champions League play.

