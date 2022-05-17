Three women injured after shooter opens fire on car at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a gas station shooting that left three women injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they heard gunshots at 1:45 a.m. near Greenbriar Pkwy SW. They were flagged down at an Exxon gas station at 3150 Greenbriar Pkwy SW.

When they got to the scene, officers said they found three women with injuries.

One woman was shot and the other two women had minor injuries from broken glass.

The victim with the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victims were in their car when suspects drove by in another car and fired shots.

Police have not found a motive and they have not reported any suspects or people of interest in the case.

