Rowan County woman wins $400K off $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cleveland woman is celebrating a big win after taking home a $400,000 lottery prize on a $5 scratch-off, according to North Carolina Lottery officials.

Madelin Contreras took a chance on her lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Salisbury Mini Mart on South Main Street in Salisbury, officials said.

Contreras took home $248,041 after required state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said the $35,000,000 Blowout game started in January with four top prizes of $400,000. Two jackpots remain to be claimed.

