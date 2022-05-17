Rowan County woman wins $400K off $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cleveland woman is celebrating a big win after taking home a $400,000 lottery prize on a $5 scratch-off, according to North Carolina Lottery officials.
Madelin Contreras took a chance on her lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Salisbury Mini Mart on South Main Street in Salisbury, officials said.$2M Powerball ticket sold at Chester County Food Lion
Contreras took home $248,041 after required state and federal taxes were withheld.
Lottery officials said the $35,000,000 Blowout game started in January with four top prizes of $400,000. Two jackpots remain to be claimed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0