Apparel

Silent Opus Launches Fully Customizable Jewelry

By YeEun Kim
Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVRAI founder Vanessa Stofenmacher has launched Silent Opus, the latest jewelry brand to modernize a typically exclusionary process. On a mission to make customizable jewelry accessible for...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Calvin Klein Celebrates Pride in "This Is Love" Campaign

With Pride Month just around the corner, Calvin Klein has debuted its latest campaign “This Is Love” celebrating families in the LGBTQ+ community. The visuals, shot by John Edmonds, feature a diverse cast of leaders in the community, who model CK’s latest Pride collection. Actor Sasha Lane and Sergio Lane, filmmaker John Waters and actor Mink Stole, members of The Trevor Project, musician Snail Mail and more are styled in the apparel range, which is highlighted with the “This Is Love” slogan throughout. In addition to apparel, the collection features underwear and activewear in colors inspired by the Progress Pride Flag — Black for Beauty; Brown for Power; Pink for Sex; Orange for Healing; Yellow for Sunlight; Tan for Harmony; White for Nonbinary; Turquoise for Magic; and Blue for Serenity. These hues are woven together in the Reimagined Heritage Underwear range to symbolize the intersectionality of sexualities, gender identities and sex characteristics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Gucci Stages Its Resort Show Runway at a Castle

Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele staged his 2023 Cruise runway show in Puglia, Italy, on May 16, inviting several friends of the brand. Among them, Jodie Turner-Smith posed in head-to-toe Gucci: she wore a pair of eye-catching wide-leg sequin pants with vertical red and black stripes styled with a sultry halter-neck cutout bodysuit in peach lace. The lingerie-style garment was layered underneath a python-print leather trench coat with contrasting red lapels trimmed with black leather and silver studs. The British actress completed her look with Gucci's Blondie bag in navy suede and a pair of pointy black pumps. Other accessories included a pair of geometrical earrings, a gold choker with blue stone details, and a couple of rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The North Face's New "NSE" Collection Celebrates Movement and Motion

The North Face released the latest installment of its “NSE” collection, celebrating our body’s ability to move and the power of creative expression. Inspired by the brand’s outdoor heritage, the collection is titled “NSE” after “Never Stop Exploring.” Made up of engineered knits and technical fabrics, the new launch aims to support wearers through all aspects of their day. Fusing lifestyle garments with specifically-designed sportswear, the collection prioritizes stretch, support and comfort, embracing the natural movements of the body.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Inside the Launch Party for Burberry and Lucien’s 10-day Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. If not for the Lucien awning wrapped in Burberry Check, it might have looked like just another night at the buzzy downtown restaurant to anyone passing by. Lucien and Burberry officially launched their collaboration in New York with a dinner on Wednesday night. Guests including Camila Morrone, Chloe Wise, Dixie D’Amelio, Hope Atherton, Lucien Smith, Ella Hunt and Mario Sorrenti navigated the intimate restaurant, where the Burberry touch was subtle and comprehensive: everything from the cloth napkins to the coasters and menus had been co-branded; even the cocktail ice cubes were marked with the British brand’s telltale “B.” The partnership, which celebrates “legacy and community,” will run May 19 through May 29.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:  Rihanna Gives Birth to Her First Baby Fila and Slam Jam Team Up for Capsule Collection Pierre Cardin Launches Climate Change Prizes
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Daily Paper's SS22 Resort Collection Fuses Crochet With African Identity

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, inspired by the founder’s heritage. Titled ‘Resort’, the SS22 collection fuses a range of color palettes from the Ghanaian, Moroccan and Somali flags with crochet dresses, swimwear sets and bike shorts in mens and women’s silhouettes. Ranging from soft beiges and blues to vivid reds and yellows, the lookbook features a mix of minimal and statement styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Complex

Stüssy Introduces New Warm-Weather Silhouettes for Summer 2022

Stüssy is back for Summer 2022, bringing an array of harmonious colourways and prints to kick off the warmer months. Presented via a beachside lookbook shot by Liam McRae, the latest offering from the Californian label focuses on combining premium quality with the brand’s signature understated aesthetic. Highlights this season include a daring cheetah-print jacket and contrasting trousers, a white puffer vest paired with baggy pants as well as dress shoes and an eye-catching knitted vest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Designer Melody Ehsani’s Latest Collection Honors ‘Black Women in Defiance’

Click here to read the full article. Designer Melody Ehsani has joined forces with “I Support Black Women” campaign founder Trinice McNally, Black Women Radicals founder Jaimee Swift and national media organization Breakthrough to launch the “Black Women in Defiance” charm bracelet. The bracelet honors 10 Black women activists and historical figures from the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean and across the African Diaspora. Each one comes with a keepsake postcard providing history about the women featured, including their birthplace and heritage, the injustices they fought against and their contributions to society.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

12 Affordable Designer Bags to Shop in 2022

Much like shoes, handbags are an easy way to change up an outfit, whether you’re going for a casual or elevated look. For those on the hunt for affordable purses, we’ve gathered a list of some of our favorites this season priced under $600 USD. Our picks include...
APPAREL
Hypebae

5 Gender Neutral Trends from the Dior Runway That Will Inform the Next Cycle of Streetwear

Dior took over Venice Beach, California for its Resort 2023 collection aptly titled “California Couture.” Comprised of relaxed suiting and red carpet-ready hoodies, the collection perfectly encompassed Southern California’s unique approach to high/low dressing. Select items were created in collaboration with ERL, an outerwear-driven label most known for infusing a West Coast aesthetic into topstitched puffers and ski-inspired gear.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Gucci Cosmogonies Was an Interstellar Dream Bolstered by the Philosophy of Constellations

Alessandro Michele‘s references are seldom decipherable, typically littered with far-reaching metaphors and hyperbole that create an air of extravagance, joie de vivre, freedom and opulence. For Gucci‘s latest collection Michele looked to the stars, delivering “Cosmogonies,” a galactical array of looks that are both typical of the house and its designer, yet also performative and transformative, showing that there is no fixed aesthetic to Gucci — rather simply, an attitude.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Artist Cj Hendry Presents Her First-Ever Solo Exhibition in London

Australian artist Cj Hendry opened her ninth solo exhibition, ‘Epilogue’, with an immersive installation in East London‘s New Testament Church. Open until May 22, the exhibition seeks to introduce Hendry’s new monochromatic work to her audience while still showcasing the artist’s signature, photorealistic style. Comprised of 20 unique works, the series explores themes of reflection and reevaluation, with color palettes of black and white. Acting as a commentary on the transient nature of beauty, time and mortality, ‘Epilogue’ features a sensory experience that sees 10 tons of recyclable confetti continuously falling from the ceiling throughout the exhibition’s 10-day period.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Anitta Brought Fashion’s Hottest Collection to the Billboard Awards

Brazilian superstar Anitta is presenting at tonight’s 2022 Billboard Awards, and the singer made sure to bring her fashion A-game. Sure, a glitzy gown is always par for the course for a big celebrity awards show, but Anitta put her own twist on the evening staple tonight. She wore a shimmering dress from the hottest collaboration in fashion at the moment. Versace and Fendi had a baby, and she wore it on the red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Her Lacy Summer Dress with Floral Tote and Glamorous Bejeweled Wedges

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez showed her affinity for romantic dressing and statement shoes while in California on Saturday. While running errands with daughter Emma Muniz in Los Angeles, the Grammy Award-winning singer stepped out of her car in a white midi dress. The thin number featured a deep neckline lined with floral lace, as well as straps trimmed in matching lace. The textile also surrounded her dress’ waistline and trailed onto its skirt in vertical patterns. Lopez finished her outfit with several of her signatures: large aviator sunglasses, layered necklaces and large hoop earrings, all in metallic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Nina Runsdorf Unveils a Reissue of Her Artist Collection, Exclusively for Dover Street Market New York

Click here to read the full article. New York-based jewelry designer, Nina Runsdorf, is reissuing her iconic Artist Collection in an exclusive partnership with Dover Street Market, celebrating Frieze New York. Using Runsdorf’s iconic Flip rings as inspiration, the collection features bold shades of enamel juxtaposed against precious stones such as pink topaz, yellow citrine and garnet. The dual colors reference beloved artworks in the designer’s personal collection.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022Black Lives Matter: Messages from the New York City Protests “In addition to being a world-class destination for extraordinary design,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

RIMOWA Revamps the Essential Suitcase In Summer-Ready Pastel Colors

Leading luggage brand RIMOWA launched a new summer capsule collection, featuring the best-selling Essential Suitcase range in two subtle pastel shades. Alongside the suitcases, the new capsule consists of the Personal Cross-Body Bag, Never Still Tote Bags, and grooved iPhone cases. Inspired by the French Provence, the color palette is made up of “Lavande,” a soothing shade of light purple and “Citron,” an invigorating pastel yellow. The addition of both colors is part of the brand’s aim to “inject joyfulness” into travel and create a sensory experience that celebrates simple pleasures. The collection also includes a range of iridescent stickers in coordinating colors for added personalization.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Introducing Neen, Tech-powered Sustainable Beauty

Launched by Stila’s former founder Jeanine Lobell, Neen, is the newest sustainable indie beauty brand revolutionizing makeup. The monthly subscription delivers custom created cosmetics in the form of a tech-boosted postcard, made from recycled materials. Offering five different looks to suit a wealth of skin tones, the playful packaging includes uber-pigmented shades, and are also powered by QR codes, directing the wearer to in-depth tutorials featuring the models themselves.
MAKEUP

