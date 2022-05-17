Silent Opus Launches Fully Customizable Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. If not for the Lucien awning wrapped in Burberry Check, it might have looked like just another night at the buzzy downtown restaurant to anyone passing by. Lucien and Burberry officially launched their collaboration in New York with a dinner on Wednesday night. Guests including Camila Morrone, Chloe Wise, Dixie D’Amelio, Hope Atherton, Lucien Smith, Ella Hunt and Mario Sorrenti navigated the intimate restaurant, where the Burberry touch was subtle and comprehensive: everything from the cloth napkins to the coasters and menus had been co-branded; even the cocktail ice cubes were marked with the British brand’s telltale “B.” The partnership, which celebrates “legacy and community,” will run May 19 through May 29.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: Rihanna Gives Birth to Her First Baby Fila and Slam Jam Team Up for Capsule Collection Pierre Cardin Launches Climate Change Prizes

