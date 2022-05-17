ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot tops $100 million

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot has surpassed the $100 million mark.

The prize pot is now at $101 million with a $59 million cash value.

The next drawing is Wednesday, May 18.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. and here’s where you can catch the winning numbers .

UPI News

Man buys 30 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $147,500

April 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a total prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical tickets for a single lottery drawing. Benjamin Shuler of Herndon told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 30 tickets for the March 28 Pick 4 night drawing, all bearing the numbers 0-8-1-6. Shuler...
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Prize Payouts Temporarily Paused After Host Calls Wrong Numbers During Drawing

You think you won the Mega Millions, huh? Well, don’t get your hopes up as the Mega Millions had the wrong numbers called. The host is going to be kicking himself for this one for a long time. The news is a bit shocking. One of those moments where you are just rolling, you got your flow on, and you get a little too confident. The number was called incorrectly, and now corrections are being made.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Body recovered from Lake Erie, sheriff says

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for answers after a body was found in Lake Erie Thursday afternoon. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the body was recovered by Huron firefighters around 2 p.m., near Vermilion. The body was initially seen by a boater. The body was been turned over to the Erie […]
