Bengals far from long-term deal with Jessie Bates

By Adam La Rose
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) situation remains resolved. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That would have significant consequences in both the short- and long-term, as Dragon further states that Bates “has no intentions” of signing his franchise tender. The one-year tag would pay him just under $13M, but Bates has been vocal about his desire for a multi-year extension since he became eligible for one.

The 25-year-old was the subject of contract talks last offseason, but negotiations stalled. Bates had established himself as an integral part of the Bengals’ defense to that point, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020. The regular season this past year was his worst statistically, though he notched a pair of interceptions during the team’s run to the Super Bowl. It came as no surprise, then, that the team was eyeing an extension in late March.

Not long after that was reported, however, it came out that the two parties had yet to engage in contract talks. While they appear to have done so now, Dragon reports that negotiations have “stalled”. As a result, he adds, Bates could remain absent through OTAs and training camp. While that would add urgency to the situation, it could also allow the team to turn its attention to defensive back Daxton Hill, whom the team drafted in the first round.

The Bengals are generally viewed as being capable of repeating as AFC champions this year, but their chances of doing so would change significantly if they remain unable to bring Bates back into the fold. With most of its other offseason business taken care of, this situation certainly bears watching in the coming weeks.

Jets DE Carl Lawson expects to be ready for training camp

The Jets were without one of their top free agent signings throughout the entire 2021 season, but it doesn't appear that will be the case again this year. Carl Lawson has recovered from his torn Achilles and said Wednesday the he "expects to be back for training camp," via Connor Hughes of the Athletic.
Center Billy Price to visit Cardinals

Former first-round pick Billy Price is looking to join the third team of his career. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Price will be visiting the Cardinals with hopes to end his stint as a free agent. Price was drafted No. 21 overall in 2018 to become the new starting...
Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
Patriots Released Quarterback Monday: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have waived quarterback, D'Eriq King. The move was announced on Monday after the Patriots signed King directly after the NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent. King was the starting quarterback at Miami during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and was also at Houston from 2016-19.
Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
Eagles Predicted To Trade For Bengals' Safety Jessie Bates III

The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he's refused and has stated publicly that he won't attend training camp if he doesn't have a contract in place. If the two sides can't get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.
Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
Bengals Agree to Terms With First-Round Pick Dax Hill

The Bengals agreed to terms with first-round pick Dax Hill according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He's expected to sign the contract on Wednesday afternoon. Cincinnati took him with the 31st overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hill is in town working out with his teammates at Paul...
Steelers Analyst Comments On Antonio Brown's Latest Wish

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a roster that can compete with the AFC's best. Mitchell Trubisky will be put to the test at quarterback but he has the benefit of having Najee Harris in the backfield. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Pat Freiermuth are also solid options in the passing...
This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone's guess.
Community Policy