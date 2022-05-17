Bengals far from long-term deal with Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) situation remains resolved. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

That would have significant consequences in both the short- and long-term, as Dragon further states that Bates “has no intentions” of signing his franchise tender. The one-year tag would pay him just under $13M, but Bates has been vocal about his desire for a multi-year extension since he became eligible for one.

The 25-year-old was the subject of contract talks last offseason, but negotiations stalled. Bates had established himself as an integral part of the Bengals’ defense to that point, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020. The regular season this past year was his worst statistically, though he notched a pair of interceptions during the team’s run to the Super Bowl. It came as no surprise, then, that the team was eyeing an extension in late March.

Not long after that was reported, however, it came out that the two parties had yet to engage in contract talks. While they appear to have done so now, Dragon reports that negotiations have “stalled”. As a result, he adds, Bates could remain absent through OTAs and training camp. While that would add urgency to the situation, it could also allow the team to turn its attention to defensive back Daxton Hill, whom the team drafted in the first round.

The Bengals are generally viewed as being capable of repeating as AFC champions this year, but their chances of doing so would change significantly if they remain unable to bring Bates back into the fold. With most of its other offseason business taken care of, this situation certainly bears watching in the coming weeks.