Washington State

3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Washington overnight, geologists say

By Maddie Capron
 3 days ago

Some parts of Washington were rattled by an earthquake overnight , geologists said.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook near Oso shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 140 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS as they woke up Tuesday morning. Light shaking could be felt in Everett and Seattle , about 60 miles south.

The earthquake was 2.2 miles deep, according to USGS.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

Comments / 15

Anonymous Anonymous
3d ago

There are so many loud trucks, motorcycles and cars in Arlington/Smokey Point, we didn't even notice. No noise enforcement here. 🤬

Reply
4
