Music

Selena Gomez and Lizzo Tease a Possible Collab

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s quite possible that Selena Gomez and Lizzo could be joining forces soon. After Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” the Detroit native recreated the clip to include herself in it....

hypebae.com

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Selena Gomez Apologizes After Fans Accuse Her of Throwing Shade at Hailey Bieber

Watch: Selena Gomez Has Best Reaction to Hosting SNL. Who knew a few skincare tutorials could cause so much drama?. It all started on May 10 when Hailey Bieber posted a few "get ready with me" videos to TikTok. Just a few hours later, Selena Gomez shared a clip of her own routine to the social network, and some followers were quick to make assumptions about the intention behind her video.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Condemn Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Watch: Stars Speak Out Against Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Draft Leak. Hollywood's biggest stars are standing in solidarity to protect abortion rights. On May 13, Planned Parenthood took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with the signatures of 160 artists—including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber, Demi Lovato—who are pledging their support for the #BansOffOurBodies campaign.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Cracks Up While Dancing With Channing Tatum For His 42nd Birthday Party

In another instance of what could be called “Hollywood Mad-Libs,” Salma Hayek salsa-danced with Channing Tatum to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.” Channing turned 42 on Tuesday (Apr. 26), and Salma, 55, took a moment to celebrate by dancing with her Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-star. Against Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday,” Channing did his best to follow Salma’s instructions. “Do it again,” she tells him in the video she posted to her Instagram. Channing obeys, and the two cut a fierce rug before their dance devolves into laughter and love.
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough to Replace Ben Platt as ‘American Idol’ Disney Night Mentor

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is the new mentor for American Idol Disney Night this Sunday. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was initially announced as the mentor, but he’s no longer able to appear. Hough will work with contestants from Disneyland. Derek Hough Announced as ‘American...
TV SHOWS

