San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station
By Candice Woo
Eater
2 days ago
Five years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the...
As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
Brunch isn’t a meal—it’s a lifestyle. It’s weekly catch-up with the girls, extravagant bloody marys, bottomless mimosas and an excuse to wear that trendy wide-brim hat. But if you’re ready to take your brunch game to the next level, take a look at this list of buzzy brunch spots serving up wild, larger-than-life dishes. Eggs Benedict, who? We’re talking sandwiches in cocktails, gold-speckled burger buns, rainbow cappuccinos and more. These nine Insta-worthy dishes are the perfect thing to shake up your routine with your brunch squad. So break out those sunhats and make your weekend reservations ASAP! Best Brunch San Diego.
The team behind San Diego's Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie have announced the forthcoming opening of two new restaurant concepts. Opened in late 2018, Jeune Et Joie is a contemporary French-style bistro founded by owner John Resnick and his longtime friend and then-Executive Chef Andrew Bachelier, who initially teamed up to launch woodfire-based restaurant Campfire in 2016. Located only 400 feet up the street from Campfire, Jeune Et Jolie, which means "young and beautiful" in French and also pays homage to Resnick and Bachelier's daughters' middle names (Elsie June Resnick and Margot Jolie Bachelier), offers a seasonal French-fusion menu based around locally grown ingredients, as well as a raw bar with a focus on oysters.
Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. It is located at 6171 Mission Gorge Rd UNIT 118, San Diego, CA 92120, United States. They offer crispy egg rolls, lemongrass chicken, and yam & sweet potato curry that are 100% vegan and made from meatless strips and soy protein, also preparing vegetarian Pan-Asian meals, plus fruit smoothies & iced teas.
A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists. Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22. Art in the Garden can be found at...
The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors at these top-ranked restaurants with water views in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip!
San Diego's Japanese Friendship Garden is 'an expression of friendship between San Diego and its sister city, Yokohama'. From San Francisco to San Diego, California offers several opportunities to learn more about Asian American history. In 1918, Cirilo Juanitas arrived from the Philippines in Stockton, California’s Little Manila, then home...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s new ambulance provider Falck could face more than $450,000 in penalties, according to a new document from San Diego Fire-Rescue. The information was released by San Diego Fire-Rescue ahead of the Public Safety & Liveable Neighborhoods Committee meeting Wednesday. The update —...
