San Diego, CA

San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station

By Candice Woo
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the...

sandiego.eater.com

Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Solana Beach, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
localemagazine.com

9 Decadent Brunch Dishes in San Diego You Have to See (and Eat) to Believe

Brunch isn’t a meal—it’s a lifestyle. It’s weekly catch-up with the girls, extravagant bloody marys, bottomless mimosas and an excuse to wear that trendy wide-brim hat. But if you’re ready to take your brunch game to the next level, take a look at this list of buzzy brunch spots serving up wild, larger-than-life dishes. Eggs Benedict, who? We’re talking sandwiches in cocktails, gold-speckled burger buns, rainbow cappuccinos and more. These nine Insta-worthy dishes are the perfect thing to shake up your routine with your brunch squad. So break out those sunhats and make your weekend reservations ASAP! Best Brunch San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Team Behind San Diego's Michelin-Starred Jeune Et Jolie Announce New Restaurants

The team behind San Diego's Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie have announced the forthcoming opening of two new restaurant concepts. Opened in late 2018, Jeune Et Joie is a contemporary French-style bistro founded by owner John Resnick and his longtime friend and then-Executive Chef Andrew Bachelier, who initially teamed up to launch woodfire-based restaurant Campfire in 2016. Located only 400 feet up the street from Campfire, Jeune Et Jolie, which means "young and beautiful" in French and also pays homage to Resnick and Bachelier's daughters' middle names (Elsie June Resnick and Margot Jolie Bachelier), offers a seasonal French-fusion menu based around locally grown ingredients, as well as a raw bar with a focus on oysters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Winery #Little Italy #Food Drink #Beverages
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Vegan Restaurants in San Diego, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It is located at 6171 Mission Gorge Rd UNIT 118, San Diego, CA 92120, United States. They offer crispy egg rolls, lemongrass chicken, and yam & sweet potato curry that are 100% vegan and made from meatless strips and soy protein, also preparing vegetarian Pan-Asian meals, plus fruit smoothies & iced teas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sandiegomagazine.com

I Love Poke Festival Is Back

Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego Original Black Panther Party gives out baby formula

The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFAR

Explore California’s Asian American History at These Key Sites

San Diego's Japanese Friendship Garden is 'an expression of friendship between San Diego and its sister city, Yokohama'. From San Francisco to San Diego, California offers several opportunities to learn more about Asian American history. In 1918, Cirilo Juanitas arrived from the Philippines in Stockton, California’s Little Manila, then home...
CALIFORNIA STATE

