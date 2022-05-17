ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

New River Gorge and Southern W.Va. to be showcased at Philanthropy WV 2022 Conference May 18-20

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMek7_0fh0CTbl00

Beckley, (W.Va.) – The New River Gorge region and southern West Virginia will be showcased at this year’s annual Philanthropy West Virginia 2022 Conference at Glade Springs in Daniels. Sessions will be both in person and virtual for participants.

Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), and Judy Moore executive director of the West Virginia Hive and managing director of Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), will both be participating in panels at the three-day gathering. Belcher’s panel, “Moving to Solutions in Southern West Virginia,” is at 1:30 p.m. on May 19. Moore’s panel, “Cultivating Entrepreneurship and Economic Development,” is at 11:05 a.m. on May 20.

NRGRDA staff – including Allison Smith, Chance Raso, Andy Davis, Olivia Morris, Jenna Grayson, Belcher and Moore – will be supporting local events during the afternoon and evening of May 19, including tours of Beckley, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope and a festive “Taste of New River Gorge” dinner.

“NRGRDA’s hard work during the past several years has led to a definitive turning point for the New River Gorge region and southern West Virginia,” said Belcher. “The national park designation expedited the expectations of in-state citizens and millions more tourists set to visit the region in the future. Supporting and sponsoring conferences like the philanthropy community is an honor.”

Moore agreed, citing federal-state-local collaboration, increased funding sources for community and economic development, and the successful implementation of the WV Hive and Country Roads Angel Network, the state’s only certified angel investment network able to invest in new business ventures. “The West Virginia Hive has served more than 400 businesses and helped launch 53 new businesses in its 12-county service area since its inception in 2016,” said Moore. “Our team is currently assisting 102 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services. And, CRAN has invested nearly $750,000 in four new companies thus far.”

The Philanthropy West Virginia 2022 Conference is hosted annually by non-profit Philanthropy West Virginia headquartered in Morgantown. Both NRGRDA and WV Hive are sponsors of this year’s conference. Conference attendees can visit them in the Networking Hub, near conference registration. Details at https://www.philanthropywv.org/2022-annual-conference/

The post New River Gorge and Southern W.Va. to be showcased at Philanthropy WV 2022 Conference May 18-20 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Society
City
Daniels, WV
City
Fayetteville, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Glade Springs, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Mount Hope, WV
State
West Virginia State
Hinton News

7 in a row: Gov. Justice announces West Virginia again breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% for April 2022, breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 7th consecutive month. “This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Justice said. “It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records. “It is truly undeniable now that West Virginia is on the rocket ship ride that I promised. Every...
ECONOMY
Metro News

Beagle owners from far and wide come to W.Va. for competition

PLINY, W.Va. — Beagles sat silently as their owners talked in low tones among one another, drank coffee, and watched the sun rise on Putnam County. Soon the official walked out to do a roll call, introduce judges, and announce where each of the two separate classes would go for the Southern West Virginia Beagle Club’s semi-annual field trial.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern West Virginia#Local Events#The West Virginia Hive#Nrgrda
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring Raleigh County employees

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Raleigh County at a special hiring event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the WVDOT Raleigh County headquarters, 349 Market Road, Beckley. New hiring procedures adopted by the WVDOT allow the organization to hire new employees almost on the spot!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The wildflowers of West Virginia are heaven “scent”

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Vibrant, fragrant and unintentional are typically words that describe wildflowers. And some of the best places to see them are right here in wild and wonderful West Virginia. What kind of fragrant notes do you prefer, a hint of wild ginger or a slight suggestion of lavender? One Ohio Valley […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Justice announces $147 million West Virginia road project

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $150 million in funding for a road project in the Southern part of the state, which will be funded through the Roads To Prosperity program. Per the governor’s plan, the state will construct a 5.12-mile-long highway to connect...
POLITICS
WVNS

Make a cake for West Virginia’s 159th Birthday

(WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice and her office are hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake contest to celebrate the state’s 159th birthday! People of the Mountain State can create and submit an original cake recipe. One of those recipes will be chosen and named the official West Virginia birthday cake and will be served […]
RECIPES
Hinton News

First Lady Cathy Justice announces West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest

CHARLESTON, (WV) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that her office will be hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest in honor of the state’s 159th birthday. West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original cake recipe. One recipe will be chosen and designated the “official” West Virginia birthday cake, served every year on June 20th to celebrate our statehood. “This is just another way that we can celebrate West Virginia and the creative people that make their homes here,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “The Governor and I are so excited to see all of the wonderful...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. “Last night was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area. 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed.
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hosting birthday cake contest for states birthday

First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that her office will be hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest in honor of the state’s 159th birthday. West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original cake recipe. One recipe will be chosen and designated the “official” West Virginia birthday cake, served every year on […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WDTV

‘Click it or Ticket’ high visibility enforcement is underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of correctly wearing a seat belt ahead of a summer travel season that is expected to be busier than usual this year. The GHSP is working in conjunction with the U.S....
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy