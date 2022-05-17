ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose council ponders airport improvements amid budget talks

By Eli Wolfe
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

As San Jose leaders consider budgets for transportation services, some are expressing cautious optimism about the recovery of air travel.

At a recent budget workshop meeting, San Jose Aviation Director John Aitken said the city is focused on the air transportation industry’s recovery. He said the Mineta San Jose International Airport is still well below its pre-pandemic passenger volume, but noted there are promising signs, such as the reduction in global travel bans, which are helping San Jose add a flight route to London next month.

“We’re still focused on growing passenger traffic and nonstop destinations,” Aitken said. “We still want to provide outstanding service and amenities.”

The city’s proposed airport budget for 2022-23 is more than $160 million, which represents a 12% increase over the previous year. The proposed budget includes additional jobs for strategic marketing and an autonomous wheelchair program. The city is also proceeding with precursor projects to set the stage for a new terminal, which Aitken said is anticipated to begin in the next few years. San Jose officials have been discussing budget priorities for different agencies over the past week.

Related Stories

May 6, 2022

San Jose business tourism takes major hit

January 6, 2022

San Jose airport sees big holiday crowds despite COVID

June 23, 2021

San Jose seeks help with airport connector bids

May 3, 2021

San Jose airport grapples with fewer passengers

The San Jose airport suffered a significant drop in passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although travel began climbing up during the holidays last year, there is still concern about diminished business travel which the airport relies on for revenue. According to a recent industry report, this year San Jose is projected to bring in just over half of what it made in business travel revenue in 2019.

Derrick Seaver, president and CEO of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce, told San José Spotlight the airport has taken steps to make leisure and business travelers feel safe during the pandemic. A federal court recently eliminated the mask mandate on airplanes and public transit, but many travelers are still masking at San Jose’s airport.

“It is no secret that urban airports, like SJC, are often challenged with direct connection routes that incorporate (different) transit options,” Seaver said. “But SJC, along with the city, transit agencies and private sector leaders, are proposing a host of innovative solutions that will continue to make San Jose a premiere destination for business travelers in the future.”

Mayor Sam Liccardo acknowledged the airport has weathered rough times, but praised officials for exploring innovations like the autonomous wheelchair pilot program.

“The only complaint I hear about the airport is that it’s a long walk, particularly for seniors and those with disabilities,” Liccardo said during last week’s meeting. “It’s a really good thing we’re creating more options for them.”

Aitken noted the airport is also bringing back golf cart service to transport travelers and is using newer models that can accommodate the narrow concourse. The proposed budget also includes staffing for the airport connector—a project the city is considering to link downtown’s Diridon Station to the airport .

Dan Connolly, chair of the San Jose Airport Commission, said he’s skeptical there will be a swift return to pre-pandemic flight volume. Speaking in his personal capacity, Connolly noted leisure travel is on the upswing, but business travel is lagging, possibly because so many companies have switched to virtual meetings. He also noted some workers may be nervous about contracting COVID-19 as infections tick up again .

“Once that apprehensiveness fades perhaps we’ll have better attendance at conferences,” Connolly told San José Spotlight. “But I think we’re at least another year out before we start seeing these higher levels of business travel.”

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

The post San Jose council ponders airport improvements amid budget talks appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose national quality of life ranking gives critics pause

This week, San Jose moved up the ranks to become one of the Bay Area’s two best places to live in the United States. But for researchers crunching similar statistics, vaulting onto the top 10 list is a bona fide head scratcher. According to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Places to Live in... The post San Jose national quality of life ranking gives critics pause appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County spurs more affordable housing

Santa Clara County has seen a number of milestones in its effort to increase the affordable housing inventory this month, including a first in a decade development for North San Jose. The county and cities like San Jose and Santa Clara are racing to build more housing—especially affordable and supportive residences—to help address a housing crisis that... The post Santa Clara County spurs more affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose opens door to airport connector proposals

Getting to Mineta San Jose International Airport from downtown is difficult on public transportation, but that might change in the future. San Jose officials are opening up the possibility of a transit link between the airport and Diridon Station. The city Department of Transportation is accepting bids to develop a transit project spanning the three miles... The post San Jose opens door to airport connector proposals appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents clamor for a good night’s sleep

Silence is golden for downtown San Jose residents. Since 2018, residents, politicians and the city have worked with Union Pacific Railroad to negotiate a partial quiet zone from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. along the Warm Springs rail corridor, which passes through Japantown and the Hensley Historic District of San Jose. It finally went into... The post San Jose residents clamor for a good night’s sleep appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Commerce, CA
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

Workers decry high cost of parking at upscale San Jose mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s recently remodeled retail jewel – the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, contains more than 2 million sq. ft. of retail space, with new stores opening by the month, and thousands of shoppers browsing and buying annually. And oblivious to most Thursday morning was...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Valley Fair parking fees a burden for San Jose student workers

A coalition of mall workers and San Jose State University college students are fighting to be heard at Westfield Valley Fair. On Thursday, the group known as Low Income Versus Elite protested in front of the mall on Stevens Creek Boulevard against its employee parking fee policy. For retail workers who make minimum wage, having to pay almost $500 a year for parking is prohibitive, the group argues.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Seaver
Person
Sam Liccardo
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose voting rights for non-citizens won’t make November ballot

San Jose will wait until fall to review extending voting rights to non-citizen residents, effectively shutting down any chance for the plan to come before voters this year. The Rules and Open Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to set a study session on the voting rights proposal in September after more than 30 residents urged... The post UPDATE: San Jose voting rights for non-citizens won’t make November ballot appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose plans to spend millions on public safety, infrastructure

San Jose officials have deferred discussion about a work plan for advancing several key infrastructure and public safety projects using voter-approved bond dollars. The City Council was scheduled to hear recommendations Tuesday for using funds from Measure T—a $650 million bond measure approved by voters in 2018 to pay for disaster preparedness, public safety and... The post San Jose plans to spend millions on public safety, infrastructure appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
InsideHook

The 7 Most Exciting New Routes From SFO and OAK

As summer unofficially kicks off, air travel is back. Gone are the half-empty flights and bottom-of-the-barrel fares that were commonplace during the height of the pandemic: If you plan to fly over the next few months, be prepared for higher-than-normal ticket prices, crowded airports and packed planes. (Case in point: SFO is anticipating more than 12 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day — that’s just 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but even so, officials expect parking garages to be full.)
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Airport#Covid
San José Spotlight

San Jose sees homeless population grow

San Jose saw its homeless population grow 11% during the pandemic despite investments in housing and enhanced safety measures, with some advocates saying the reality on the ground is even bleaker. New data released this week shows the total number of unhoused residents in San Jose is 6,739, an 11% increase from the 2019 Santa... The post San Jose sees homeless population grow appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose officials approve Measure E spending plan

The San Jose City Council signed off on a $65 million spending plan intended for affordable housing and homeless services. On Tuesday, Councilmembers approved allocation of funds raised through Measure E—a 2020 property transfer tax to pay for affordable housing, safe parking and programs to support the homeless. The measure is expected to produce $205... The post UPDATE: San Jose officials approve Measure E spending plan appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley fire officials gear up for future blazes

For George Huang, the fire chief for Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit, the term “fire season” is no longer in his vocabulary. It’s now simply “the fire year.” “We are facing another terrible, terrible fire year,” Huang told San José Spotlight. As of last week, 95% of California—including Santa Clara County—was in either severe or extreme... The post Silicon Valley fire officials gear up for future blazes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF boat yard, eatery fighting for new lease with port

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A jointly-owned boat yard and restaurant are negotiating with the Port of San Francisco to stay on the city’s waterfront after ending up with an outstanding rent balance of $900,000. San Francisco Boat Works, which offers boat repair and maintenance, and The Ramp Restaurant, are located in the city’s Mission Bay […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy