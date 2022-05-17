Democratic Women to present community conversation workshop

The community is invited to join the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Old Stone Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall to prepare and plan Democratic outreach activities this summer. Their May meeting will be a workshop on effective conversations, particularly with folks who may have different views.

Workshop leader Jean Ambrose has worked implementing community conversations on difficult issues in West Virginia for more than 30 years, both statewide and at the local level.

She has worked as an organizational executive director on a variety of issues, especially adult literacy, affordable housing, volunteerism and national service, and community development. She is a founding board member of the WV Center for Civic Life.

Ambrose has a degree from Brown University in American History and an MA from WVU and is a long-time resident of rural Wood County.

