ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Democratic Women to present community conversation workshop

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER0fo_0fh0CRqJ00

The community is invited to join the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Old Stone Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall to prepare and plan Democratic outreach activities this summer. Their May meeting will be a workshop on effective conversations, particularly with folks who may have different views.

Workshop leader Jean Ambrose has worked implementing community conversations on difficult issues in West Virginia for more than 30 years, both statewide and at the local level.

She has worked as an organizational executive director on a variety of issues, especially adult literacy, affordable housing, volunteerism and national service, and community development. She is a founding board member of the WV Center for Civic Life.

Ambrose has a degree from Brown University in American History and an MA from WVU and is a long-time resident of rural Wood County.

The post Democratic Women to present community conversation workshop appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Students at Princeton Senior High School surprised with scholarships

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics. Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise. Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students. Alex […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

Former YWCA Charleston building to become senior housing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More life is coming to Quarrier Street. The Charleston YWCA recently sold its former building to Pison Development with the intention to make it senior housing. YWCA CEO Debby Weinstein believes the building’s future is a fitting alignment with its storied past. “It just warms...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area. 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed.
PRINCETON, WV
alleghenymountainradio.org

Residents of Buckeye Appeal to Commission for Help

During the Hear Callers portion of the May 17th Pocahontas County Commission Meeting, about 5 residents of the Buckeye Community asked the commissioners for help with a crime problem. They said in the early morning hours numerous loud cars race up and down Stevens Hole Road and go to a nearby drug house, disturbing their sleep and endangering anyone walking along the road as well as their pets. The residents say their numerous pleas for help from local law-enforcement have not been addressed. The commissioners pointed out that the Sheriff is an independent elected office, but they promised to address the issue with him.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. “Last night was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Community Development#Democratic#Workshop#Brown University#American History#Ma#Wvu#West Virginia Daily News
Hinton News

Pave the way for the John Henry Historical Park

Extensive paving has taken place at the John Henry Historical Park in Talcott. This project comes after the Summers County Commission approved a bid from AAA Paving and Sealing at an April meeting. Prior to approving a vendor, the commission reviewed multiple bids. According to Mike Cales, the Park Director, Commissioners Kula, Saunders, and Gore were integral to the project. Cales said, "He [Kula] took the bull by the horns" for the project. Rick Moorefield, the former Park Director, also applauded the County Commission saying, "Our County Commissioners led by Commissioner Kula led the way," on the project. The project includes the...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Return of Cool Cruisin’ Nights 2022

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that Cool Cruisin’ Nights will be to returning to Mercer Street this year!. This historic event gives car owners the ability to show-off their rides to those shopping along the Mercer-Mile. The city encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities. The schedule for Cool Cruisin’ Nights is as follows (each starting at 5 p.m.):
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOWK 13 News

Jackson County woman steals Social Security benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits. According to court documents, Monique Ann Casto, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments. These payments were collected on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child. Casto began receiving the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

As WV’s veteran population shrinks and diversifies, the VA eyes changes to health care

In West Virginia, some VA services may be on the chopping block, which has drawn criticism. But experts say the reality is that the VA will have to do something to alter its services for a geographically dispersed and smaller population, whether or not it’s the recommendations in the recent report. As WV’s veteran population shrinks and diversifies, the VA eyes changes to health care appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Medical Marijuana changes former coal miners life

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Opioids impact people all across the country, that used to be the face for a former Raleigh County coal miner, until he was introduced to medical marijuana. For 10 years, Kevin Lacy dedicated his life to the coal mines; but working underground comes with risks and in 2013 Kevin was in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank holds another giveaway

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

WV senator, colleagues call on White House for gas price help

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fed up with high gas prices, a group of Republican U.S. senators held a briefing on Capitol Hill. Among those speaking was U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) For the first time, every state in the nation is seeing prices at more than $4 per...
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Chief Deputy presented with commendation

A Summers County Sheriff's Deputy recently received a commendation for saving the life of a county resident. At the May meeting of the Summers County Commission, Sheriff Faris presented Chief Deputy Timmy Adkins with a Life-Saving Medal. Earlier this year, Adkins responded to a wellness check call. After failing to make contact with the resident, the officer's concern grew. Rather than give up and leave, Chief Deputy Adkins made forcible entry and located the individual. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department at the time of the incident, the individual was "in obvious medical distress." According to that same release,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy