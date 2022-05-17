Family Refuge Center Presents WoMen's Night OuT

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Family Refuge Center will present WoMen’s Night Out taking place at The Quality Inn on June 11 from 6-9 p.m. This event will feature live music performed by Allan Dale Sizemore, a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres by Taste of Heaven, hear from a survivor speaker, and meet the staff and board of directors.

Tickets for this event are available by mail, from the Family Refuge Center’s website and Facebook page. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 249, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Family Refuge Center is a community based, non-profit organization committed to ending physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. We serve victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. Services include but are not limited to emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, court advocacy, hospital accompaniment, therapy, support groups and supervised visitation and exchanges. We also provide awareness, education, and training to youth and adults in our service areas. Through our direct and outreach services, we reached over 1,088 individuals last year. This would not have been possible without the support of the community.

