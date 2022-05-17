ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jury selection underway for Minnesota clinic shooting trial

 3 days ago

Jury selection was underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a Minnesota medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Jury selection took place Monday and was expected to continue throughout the week.

Prosecutors say Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, and wounding the others. Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.

A Wright County District Court judge ruled last year that Ulrich was mentally competent to stand trial. Ulrich’s defense didn't fight that ruling and his lawyer hasn't detailed what defense might be offered at trial.

Court records allege Ulrich has mental health and substance abuse problems, and that he frequently reported unfounded thefts or minor quarrels involving his neighbors and others. Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment.

