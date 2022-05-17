ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team’s Odds to Land No. 1 Pick

By Chris Crouse
 3 days ago

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the top-4 in the upcoming draft will be determined at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers have just a 0.5 chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick.

2022 NBA Lottery: Probabilities To Land No. 1 Overall Pick

TEAM RECORD WIN% LOTTERY PROBABILITY
Houston 20-62 0.244 14.00%
Orlando 22-60 0.268 14.00%
Detroit 23-59 0.28 14.00%
Oklahoma City 24-58 0.293 12.50%
Indiana 25-57 0.305 10.50%
Portland 27-55 0.329 9.00%
Sacramento 30-52 0.366 7.50%
Los Angeles Lakers^ 33-49 0.402 6.00%
San Antonio 34-48 0.415 4.50%
Washington 35-47 0.427 3.00%
New York 37-45 0.451 2.00%
LA Clippers (to OKC) 42-40 0.512 1.50%
Charlotte 43-39 0.524 1.00%
Cleveland 44-38 0.537 0.50%

Check out our latest mock draft, a simulation where the Wizards land the top overall pick and the Blazers rise to No. 2.

The post 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team's Odds to Land No. 1 Pick appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

