2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team’s Odds to Land No. 1 Pick
The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the top-4 in the upcoming draft will be determined at 8 pm ET on ESPN.
The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers have just a 0.5 chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick.
2022 NBA Lottery: Probabilities To Land No. 1 Overall Pick
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN%
|LOTTERY PROBABILITY
|Houston
|20-62
|0.244
|14.00%
|Orlando
|22-60
|0.268
|14.00%
|Detroit
|23-59
|0.28
|14.00%
|Oklahoma City
|24-58
|0.293
|12.50%
|Indiana
|25-57
|0.305
|10.50%
|Portland
|27-55
|0.329
|9.00%
|Sacramento
|30-52
|0.366
|7.50%
|Los Angeles Lakers^
|33-49
|0.402
|6.00%
|San Antonio
|34-48
|0.415
|4.50%
|Washington
|35-47
|0.427
|3.00%
|New York
|37-45
|0.451
|2.00%
|LA Clippers (to OKC)
|42-40
|0.512
|1.50%
|Charlotte
|43-39
|0.524
|1.00%
|Cleveland
|44-38
|0.537
|0.50%
Check out our latest mock draft, a simulation where the Wizards land the top overall pick and the Blazers rise to No. 2.
