2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team’s Odds to Land No. 1 Pick

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the top-4 in the upcoming draft will be determined at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers have just a 0.5 chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick.

2022 NBA Lottery: Probabilities To Land No. 1 Overall Pick

TEAM RECORD WIN% LOTTERY PROBABILITY Houston 20-62 0.244 14.00% Orlando 22-60 0.268 14.00% Detroit 23-59 0.28 14.00% Oklahoma City 24-58 0.293 12.50% Indiana 25-57 0.305 10.50% Portland 27-55 0.329 9.00% Sacramento 30-52 0.366 7.50% Los Angeles Lakers^ 33-49 0.402 6.00% San Antonio 34-48 0.415 4.50% Washington 35-47 0.427 3.00% New York 37-45 0.451 2.00% LA Clippers (to OKC) 42-40 0.512 1.50% Charlotte 43-39 0.524 1.00% Cleveland 44-38 0.537 0.50%

