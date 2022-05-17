ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Man booked on attempted murder for crash on Louisiana Avenue

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA1Gu_0fh0CA5C00

A Lafayette man has been booked on an attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Louisiana Avenue crash earlier this month.

Police say on May 9, 2022, agents with the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) along with Lafayette Police Department arrested 44-year Jason Batiste 44 in connection with a May 9, 2022, incident.

Batiste had active warrants for attempted first-degree murder and violation of protective orders.

The warrants stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 9, 2022, in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue at around 3:22 am.

Police say Batiste showed up at the victim’s place of employment and allegedly made threats to kill the victim by shooting her. Later in the evening Batiste allegedly arrived back at the victim’s place of employment and followed her vehicle. Batiste began to ram the victim’s vehicle sending it off of the roadway causing it to strike a tree and flip into a ditch. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Batiste was arrested in Henderson and later transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Radio 960am

Man Arrested in Sunday Shooting in Lafayette

Shots rang out Sunday evening in the 500 block of Marigny Circle in Lafayette; fortunately, no one was injured. But, the suspect has been arrested. 34-year-old Roel Rivera-Briones now faces a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say he fired multiple shots at one victim during the incident. Apparently, the gunman was a bad shot because the victim was not injured.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Henderson, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
EUNICE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Motorcyclist Involved in High Speed Chase Succumbs to Injuries

On May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish that claimed the life of 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin of Sulphur. LA. The preliminary investigation revealed Troopers observed...
klax-tv.com

APD Arrests Carjacking Suspect

Alexandria, La. (May 17, 2022) – Less than 24 hours after an Alexandria man carjacked a woman in the 2000 block of Jackson Street, Alexandria Police officers arrested the suspect. Kelvin R. Harrison, 39, of Alexandria, was arrested early Tuesday afternoon in Avoyelles Parish after leading officers on a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Breaking News
KPLC TV

DeRidder authorities investigating three house fires in last three days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three DeRidder homes have burned in three days, authorities said. Officials are investigating house fires on Elton Mango Drive and E. Fourth Street Wednesday morning and a fire on Ollie Street on Monday, DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow confirmed. There were no injuries or fatalities...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 17, 2022, that on May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish. John Blake Baldwin, 27, of Sulphur, was killed in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

1 Dead After Shooting in Carencro

One person is dead after a shooting on Sateen Royale Circle in Carencro, Louisiana. According to the Carencro Police Department, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
CARENCRO, LA
L'Observateur

Reserve man arrested for theft of parish equipment

Jessi Dwain Bryant, 38, of Reserve was arrested May 14, 2022 for theft of parish equipment. On Thursday April 28, 2022, patrol officers responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a parish truck at Regala Park in Reserve. Based on investigation and review of video...
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

Police identify woman killed in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-year-old woman was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Detectives say the deadly incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Sharp Road and Florida Boulevard. They identified the victim as Madison Brown and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing Houma woman last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a woman from Houma who was last seen in the Baton Rouge area. BRPD said Ebony Kirby, 23, was last seen on April 21. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with information on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy