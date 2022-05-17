Man booked on attempted murder for crash on Louisiana Avenue

A Lafayette man has been booked on an attempted first-degree murder in connection with a Louisiana Avenue crash earlier this month.

Police say on May 9, 2022, agents with the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) along with Lafayette Police Department arrested 44-year Jason Batiste 44 in connection with a May 9, 2022, incident.

Batiste had active warrants for attempted first-degree murder and violation of protective orders.

The warrants stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 9, 2022, in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue at around 3:22 am.

Police say Batiste showed up at the victim’s place of employment and allegedly made threats to kill the victim by shooting her. Later in the evening Batiste allegedly arrived back at the victim’s place of employment and followed her vehicle. Batiste began to ram the victim’s vehicle sending it off of the roadway causing it to strike a tree and flip into a ditch. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Batiste was arrested in Henderson and later transported to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

