Three finalists selected for superintendent
The Thief River Falls School Board of Education has selected three finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists are: • Jennifer Leadbetter, school advocate, Northern Sky Regional Center of Excellence, Northwest Service Cooperative • David Pace, superintendent, Greenway • Craig Peterson, high school principal, Breckenridge. The school board has scheduled first round interviews for the finalists beginning at 11:25 a.m., on May 18. All interviews are open to the public and will be held at the District Service Center, 230 LaBree Ave. S. in Thief River Falls.
Comments / 0