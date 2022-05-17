Three finalists selected for superintendent

The Rainy River-Lake of the Woods Watershed’s extraordinarily strong flows and record April rains continue to raise water levels on Lake of the Woods. The Lake of the Woods Control Board opened the Norman Dam in Kenora, Ontario, on May 7 to increase the amount of water flowing out of Lake of the Woods and into the Winnipeg River in response to the influx of water, but water is flowing into the big lake faster than it is flowing out, according to the LWCB.

