Thief River Falls, MN

Three finalists selected for superintendent

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FydH_0fh0C7WG00 The Thief River Falls School Board of Education has selected three finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent vacancy. The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board. The finalists are: • Jennifer Leadbetter, school advocate, Northern Sky Regional Center of Excellence, Northwest Service Cooperative • David Pace, superintendent, Greenway • Craig Peterson, high school principal, Breckenridge. The school board has scheduled first round interviews for the finalists beginning at 11:25 a.m., on May 18. All interviews are open to the public and will be held at the District Service Center, 230 LaBree Ave. S. in Thief River Falls.

Pennington County Board of Commissioners Meeting

APRIL 26TH, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Pursuant to adjournment, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners met in the Pennington County Justice Center Board Room in Thief River Falls, MN, on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Members Present: Seth Nelson, Bruce Lawrence, Darryl Tveitbakk, David Sorenson, and Neil Peterson. Members absent: None.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
Legal Notice

Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 462.396 Subdivision 2, a Public Hearing will be held on the Calendar Year 2023 Budget of the Northwest Regional Development Commission on June 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the NWRDC Office, 109 South Minnesota Street, Warren, Minnesota. A copy of the proposed budget is available...
WARREN, MN
Advertisement for Bids MSTRWD Warren

Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:. Sealed Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the Middle-Snake-Tamarac Rivers Watershed District Office located at 453 North McKinley St., Warren, MN 56762, until Friday, June 3, 2022, at 9:30 AM local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
WARREN, MN
Breckenridge, MN
Larry Martinson, 77

Thief River Falls – Larry Dean Martinson, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the North Star Manor in Warren, at the age of 77. Larry Dean Martinson was born on July 29, 1944 in Thief River Falls, the son of Ray and Lila (Bakken) Martinson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Larry attended schools in the Pennington County School District.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Wayne Stavenes, 71

Thief River Falls – Wayne Roger Stavenes, Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022 with his loving family by his side. On Nov. 8, 1950 Wayne was born to Basil and Eunice (Haugtvedt) Stavenes in Greenbush. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Grygla. Wayne spent his early life on the family farm near Grygla and attended school in Grygla. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Askeland. To this marriage where born Stephen and Sarah. Wayne was later married to Geraldine (Geri) Paulson on December 20, 1986 (Celebrating 36 years of marriage!) in Red Lake Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

One Fargo location sees the most police

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police and the Downtown Community Partnership are trying to come up with new ideas and run through some numbers in their “Downtown Download”. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt spoke about the department’s upcoming plan for designated rideshare areas around the downtown area for...
FARGO, ND
Craig Peterson
kvrr.com

Gov. Walz Tours Flooding Impacting Farmers In Oslo, Minnesota

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz travels to northwest Minnesota to get a first hand look at how the spring flooding is impacting farmers and the planting season. Walz stopped by Jim Nelson’s farm in Oslo. This time last year, Nelson and his sons were completely done...
OSLO, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Native Summits Mount Everest

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes High School graduate has summitted Mount Everest. Eddie Taylor, who grew up in Detroit Lakes is one of nine climbers that took part in the first ever, all-black American expedition to the peak of Mount Everest. Taylor arrived at the summit in...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Warns of Scam Hitting Lakes Area

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is warning customers of a scam that’s hit the Lakes Area. DLPU says they’ve received a number of calls from customers indicating they’ve received a call from someone portraying to be a Utility Billing employee and telling customers that if they do not make a payment their electric service will be disconnected within half an hour.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fargo shooting suspect takes own life in western Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- A 24-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man reportedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child inside a crowded restaurant in South Fargo, then later killed himself near a lake south of Hawley, Minnesota. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the man continued firing at the woman...
FARGO, ND
#School Board#River Falls#High School
wdayradionow.com

Shot fired at Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a gun went off in a mall in Grand Forks Wednesday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department says that around 5:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Grand Cities Mall for a report of a gunshot. Contact was made with an employee of Brothers Firearms in the mall.
GRAND FORKS, ND
bulletin-news.com

Officials Grow Concerned Over Rising Water Levels Within Lake of the Woods

The Rainy River-Lake of the Woods Watershed’s extraordinarily strong flows and record April rains continue to raise water levels on Lake of the Woods. The Lake of the Woods Control Board opened the Norman Dam in Kenora, Ontario, on May 7 to increase the amount of water flowing out of Lake of the Woods and into the Winnipeg River in response to the influx of water, but water is flowing into the big lake faster than it is flowing out, according to the LWCB.
WARROAD, MN
kvrr.com

Bishop of Fargo discusses abortion

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Supreme Court releases some opinions but not the one that has everyone talking: the possible overturn of abortion rights. We talked to Bishop John Folda at the groundbreaking for the new Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo. While we all await the...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

National Weather Service confirms half dozen tornadoes near Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The National Weather Service is confirming that six tornadoes touched down in the Grand Forks area on May 12th. Weather officials say the tornadoes ranged from and EF0 to an EF2. Five of the tornadoes touched down across the border in Minnesota and an EF1 lasted three minutes that evening in Le Mars, North Dakota.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Body found near north boat landing in Grand Forks identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KTLO

DNA tests confirm body in Arkansas creek is North Dakota man

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – DNA testing has confirmed a body found in a creek near Little Rock is a missing man from Fargo, North Dakota, authorities said. Jordan Simeon, 25, disappeared March 7 while on his way to New Orleans. His car broke down on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 16, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Aaron Charles Stevens, 62 (no address given), for Hold Civil Commitment. Kenari Devante Harper, 25 of St. Paul, for Failure to Appear. Logan Matthew Melvie, 18 (no address given), for Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

NDHP: Wind blamed on I-29 crashes

Strong winds are blamed for separate accidents along I-29 in Traill County this afternoon. In both cases the vehicles were heading north when strong gusty winds caused a semi to land on its side and a pickup pulling an RV to tip. The Peterbilt and trailer ended up in the ditch. The RV came to rest blocking the outside lane.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
