A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will by holding a knife to her neck on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police were called to the undisclosed scene at about 4:00 PM for an alleged domestic dispute and found that 29-year-old Ismael Cruz-Santiago had allegedly threatened the woman. Cruz-Santiago was taken into custody on charges of 2nd-degree menacing and 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was jailed pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO