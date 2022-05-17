ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleonville, LA

Married Louisiana couple accused of stealing identity and money from dead relative

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been arrested and a second is on the run in connection with a recent case of financial fraud.

Bonnie Ann Wilcox, 57, of Napoleonville, was arrested last week and the search continues for her husband, 62-year-old Thomas M. Wilcox.

Images courtesy of Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (Bonnie Ann Wilcox and Thomas M. Wilcox)

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, around “January 24, the Sheriff’s Office received an identity theft and bank fraud complaint regarding a bank account of a recently deceased individual.”

Crowley woman allegedly left her 3 kids, under 12, alone, asleep in hot van

That deceased individual was related to Bonnie Ann Wilcox and Thomas M. Wilcox.

After interviewing family members who were related to the dead individual, an investigation was started into fraudulent activity.

APSO says detectives “were advised that the deceased person’s bank account had been accessed fraudulently and several transactions were conducted in which an amount of less than $1000 had been stolen.”

Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify the married couple as suspects in this case.

The transactions were conducted following the decedent’s death, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO immediately tracked down and arrested Bonnie Ann Wilcox.

Wilcox was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and eventually bonded out.

The 57-year-old is facing these charges:

  • Bank Fraud
  • Felony Identity Theft
  • Misdemeanor Theft

Whenever Thomas M. Wilcox is captured, the 62-year-old will face these charges:

  • Bank Fraud
  • Felony Identity Theft
  • Misdemeanor Theft

If you have seen Thomas Wilcox or know where the Napoleonville man is located, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912 or (985) 369-7281.

