After what seems like an entire Spring filled with temperatures above the 3-digit mark, setting and/or tying records for high temps-the Permian Basin is finally in for some relief this weekend. Today's high will be 101 for Friday, so we do have one more day to get thru to get to the relief-but it's within reach! The high temperature on Saturday is 89 so that is the pool day this weekend. Just remember to put the sunscreen on because even though it's not in the 100s, those rays will still bake you. Then a cloudy 66 on Sunday! That will be the day to take the dog for a walk and enjoy not getting baked in the West Texas sun. That will give air conditioning units a bit of a break as we can open windows and turn fans on Sunday instead of running the ac.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO