ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leni Klum just wore a dress to her prom that her mom, Heidi Klum, wore in 1998

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whUjJ_0fh0Bhyq00

This Monday, Leni Klum , the eldest daughter of the iconic Victoria Secret’s Angel, Heidi Klum took to instragram to post her glamorous prom outfit. Leni, who at 18 has also began a modeling career, shared that the strapless satin black gown for her special night was a dress her mom wore 24 years ago.

RELATED:

Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter Leni is the supermodel’s mini-me

Leni posted a set of three photos on Instagram and captioned them: “prom night in mamas dress 🖤”. Her mom commented with a sweet heart eyes emoji, 😍.

Heidi Klum, the 48-year-old model now a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ along with Sofia Vergara , wore the same little black dress her daughter featured back in 1998 for a charity event, “Comic Relief VIII” which had appearances from stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander and the late Robin Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLrUp_0fh0Bhyq00 GettyImages

The mother-daughter duo both looked amazing in the same dress with their own unique hair styles, different times call for different hairdos! Leni seems to be taking after her supermodel mom, as she has already been on the covers of top fashion magazines and has walked the runway in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana .

For both fashion covers, the young Klum has taken to social media to make the comparison with her mom’s cover. When she was featured in Glamour, she shared a post that showed the magazine’s cover in 2001 fast forward ⏩ to 2021.

Then recently, when Leni and Heidi were on the cover of Harpers Bazaar Germany Edition, April issue, she shared two photos of her and her mom holding the magazines, thanking the fashion magazine.

Leni is the daughter Italian businessman and managing director of Renault’s Formula One team, Flavio Briatore , whom Heidi Klum was with in 2003.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Shared A Series of Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter Leni On Her 18th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s fairly rare that Heidi Klum shares photos of her kids. But now that daughter Leni Klum’s burgeoning modeling career has really taken off, the longtime model and mom of four has been posting more and more photos of her eldest daughter. Sure, several of the posts have been snapshots from Leni’s latest modeling gigs. But recently, Heidi shared a touching video compilation of photos and footage of her daughter over the years to commemorate her 18th birthday. Heidi designed the video post to her mini-me daughter to open up as if she were...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress

Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavio Briatore
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Jason Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Strapless Dress#Fashion Magazines#Instagram Una Publicaci N#Gettyimages#Dolce Gabbana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy