Cabell County, WV

Man enters Kennedy plea in connection with death of baby in Cabell County

By STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — A man has entered a Kennedy plea in Cabell County connection with the...

WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting over shoe argument

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically injured in Charleston in 2021. Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday, May […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston woman pleads guilty to meth charge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston woman pleaded guilty to the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements, Caila Vance pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Vance is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Man, WV
Charleston man sentenced for West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for a fatal shooting on Charleston’s West Side. Christopher Neil Smith previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a handgun and attempted murder with a handgun. Smith faced charges for a July 2021...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Former Logan County utility clerk sentenced after taking utility deposits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former utility clerk for a Logan County town has been sentenced after previously admitting to stealing utility deposits. Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville previously entered a guilty plea related to falsifying accounts. She took thousands of dollars in utility deposits without depositing the funds in the bank account for the town of Man.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Two teen girls reported missing in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two teen girls who have been reported missing. Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, were last seen Wednesday at Herbert Hoover High School, according to a news release Thursday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Woman convicted in McDowell County in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor said a West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts. McDowell County Assistant Prosecutor Dennie Morgan told WVVA-TV that Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston woman wanted for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston authorities are searching for a woman who is believed to have started a fire on May 18. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she allegedly lit a car on fire near the home, and the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for 2 missing Kanawha County teens

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. Deputies say Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, have both been reported missing from Elkview. The KCSO says both girls live in the Cooper’s Creek area. According to the KCSO, the teens were last seen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Father arrested after 4-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces child neglect charges after his 4-month-old child suffered injuries, including fractured ribs, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Brandon Blevins, 32, was arrested Wednesday in Danville, West Virginia, in Boone County by Kanawha and Boone sheriffs’ deputies. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Former Fayetteville Mayor charged with a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Being a Straw Purchaser

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol. Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy. Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

