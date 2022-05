CASPER, Wyo. — Yesness Pond will be stocked with over 1,500 “catchable-sized trout” ahead of Kids Fishing Day in Casper. The Kids Fishing Day event at Yesness Pond allows kids ages 14 and under to fish for free if accompanied by a parent, according to a press release from the City of Casper. The event is hosted by the Community Recreation Foundation and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Yesness Pond, 4100 SW Wyoming Blvd. in Casper.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO