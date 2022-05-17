ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Voters look for candidate to flip open Senate seat blue

By Jordan Tracy, Rian Bossler
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJQLu_0fh0Aqmm00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The eyes of the nation will be on Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race as four democrats look to fill the vacant seat left by Pat Toomey.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, Representative Malcolm Kenyatta and Jenkintown Council Member Alex Khalil are all vying for a spot in November.

“We have to make a clear message and case of why folks’ lives will be better with a bigger bolder Democratic majority. I think if we want to change the Senate, turns out we have to change the Senators,” Kenyatta said.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ

The race has also had its fair share of heated moments and disagreements on key issues. The most notable came during the debate in Harrisburg when Kenyatta confronted Fetterman about a 2013 incident in Braddock where he detained an unarmed black man he believed was involved in a shooting.

“Our campaign is built on the grassroots up to be scalable in a way that the Republicans can’t match. We have a true grassroots infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania as opposed to the Republicans which are just buying name ID by writing large checks,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Friday but says he will make a full recovery and suffered no cognitive damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

2022 Pennsylvania Primary: Oz, McCormick Prepare For Recount In Pa. GOP Senate Race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Locked in a near tie Friday, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat. Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020. The two campaigns already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa. Senate GOP primary too close to call, recount likely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Braddock, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
rockvillenights.com

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano to campaign for Donald Trump-endorsed governor candidate Dan Cox in Maryland

Fresh off his victory as the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday, State Senator Doug Mastriano is coming to Maryland on June 25, to campaign for fellow Donald Trump endorsee Dan Cox in his run for Maryland governor. Mastriano will headline a rally for Cox, a state delegate in the Maryland House, at Leaping Greenly Farm in Hampstead. In addition to having Trump's endorsement in Maryland, Cox sees himself in a similar position as Mastriano in another way, taking on the establishment of his state party and being attacked as a result.
MARYLAND STATE
YourErie

GOP Senate race remains too close to call

It’s one of the most closely watched races in the country. Two days after Pennsylvania’s Primary Election, the battle for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination is still in the spotlight. The race between celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick remains too close to call, and it could be days, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Pat Toomey
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat#Local Election#Republicans#Democrats#Wtaj#U S Senate#Jenkintown Council#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race

The leading Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives 4th District is first-time candidate Jake Banta. Six Republican candidates were running for the position after Republican incumbent Curt Sonney announced his retirement. Sonney held the position for 18 years, and now first-time candidate Jake Banta is in the lead for the position. Banta is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fetterman to resume Lt. Governor duties next week following stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman will resume his duties as Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on May 23 after suffering a stroke over the weekend and undergoing a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker on election night. President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily continue to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

Pa Sen. Race: Timeline for a potential Oz, McCormick recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election has come and gone, but a winner has yet to be projected for the Republican race with Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick within a few thousand votes of each other. With more than 1.2 million votes cast, Oz and McCormick traded places back and forth atop […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County Voting Woes | Eyewitness News

Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. PA GOP Senate race in a deadlock, as election night …. Pa Sen. Race: Oz, McCormick too close to call on …. James May Leads in Republican Race 118th District …. Lou Barletta Loses to Mastriano | Eyewitness News. Lou Barletta Speech.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local party leaders have different reactions to primary election results

Local political party leaders have different reactions to Tuesday’s leading candidates. Here is more about the initial primary results. Party leaders said that they are pleased with the leading candidates. They are encouraging higher voter turnout for the general election. Primary election results in Erie County indicate more than 25,000 registered Republicans voted. That was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy