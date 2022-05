TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators need help locating 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen May 18 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the McCalla area. Ezekiel is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information on Ezekiel or his car, contact the Tuscaloosa […]

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO