Mattel Introduces Barbie Doll With First-Ever Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aid

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new doll will be released as part of the company’s diverse 2022 Fashionistas line. Mattel, the company behind the iconic Barbie doll, is diversifying its line of dolls. The company unveiled the first look at its first-ever doll with a hearing aid as part of its “most diverse and inclusive...

