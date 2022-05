A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian Wednesday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials believe that Bradley Austin Lee, 18, of Pascagoula, was driving near the intersection of Tucker and Glendale roads in the Latimer community when he hit Jamie Carlos Hamilton, 25. of St. Martin.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO