Lycoming County, PA

Lost hikers found, family of 5 safe

By FIRST News Now
 3 days ago
The family of five and their dog were located safe after getting lost on a hike. FIRST News Now

Lycoming County, Pa. - A family of five ended up getting lost along the trails of Devil’s Elbow Natural Area in McNett Township, after a thunderstorm struck the area Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The family, which consisted of two adults, three children, and the family's dog were turned around after they they took shelter during a thunderstorm. When the storm passed, they tried to find their way back when they realized they were lost.

Fire crews were notified around 7:30 p.m. of the lost family and soon a staging area was set up and fire crews were dispatched to the Ellenton Mountain Road for a search.

Numerous fire and emergency groups with ATVs, PSP helicopter, and drone services were requested in the large-scale search. By 7 a.m. Monday, May 16, additional fire personnel were requested for mutual aid. Even Laurel Mountain Search and Rescue dogs were brought in to assist.

The family was reported located around noon, approximately 18 hours later and all were reported uninjured, including the dog.

According to Bradford County Department of Public Safety, although the incident was in Lycoming County, the area is covered by emergency service units from Bradford County.

The operation was well supported by five counties, and two states' worth of resources. The outcome was incredibly favorable as a result of the tremendous response, as well as nearly hundred volunteers and staff that participated in this successful search.

Blossburg Fire Department

Bradford County Dept. of Public Safety noted the following agencies and fire departments that assisted in this search: PEMA, Bradford County Drone Team, DCNR, PA Forestry, Pennsylvania State Police, PSP Aviation (helicopter), and Bradford County Public Safety.

The following fire departments from Bradford County responded to assist, including crews from Canton, Troy, Franklindale, North Towanda, Wysox, Wyalusing, Athens Borough, and Western Alliance EMS.

Out of Tioga County, Pa., fire crews from Blossburg, Liberty, and the Laurel Mountain Search and Rescue dogs assisted.

Out of Sullivan County, Pa., fire crews from Shunk/Endless Winds Fire Dept., Eldredsville Fire and EMS, Laporte Fire Dept and Drone Team, and crews from Forksville Fire Department aided in the search.

Fire crews from Lycoming County, Pa., included Ralston VFD, Plunketts Creek VFD, Trout Run VFD, and Loyalsock VFD - IMU 18.

Units from Chemung County, NY., included West Elmira FD Drone Team, Southport VFD, Webbs Mills VFD Rehab and Chemung VFD.

Thanks went out to all fire departments and agencies who assisted, which included PennDOT; Bradford, Lycoming, and Tioga County 911; Canton Chatterbox Restaurant, Canton Pump N Pantry, Bradford County Sanitation and the teams at Guthrie Air and Lifeflight who offered assistance.

No additional information was released on where the family was from.

