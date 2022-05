The BMW 3 Series is a true icon of the German automotive landscape, and the global one too, for that matter. It's been around for decades, and while some generations are better than others, they all have the same goal: to be the best. The current G20 generation was launched in 2019, so it's due for an update, and while some markets have given us an early preview of what to expect, we've had little more than rumors to help us as we try to predict what changes are coming for the segment-defining benchmark. Fortunately, the time for speculation has now come to an end, and the new 2023 BMW 3 Series is here to show Audi and Mercedes who's boss.

