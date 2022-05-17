ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

A delicious spring tradition: St. Nicholas’ Greek Food Festival returns, with souvlaki, spanakopita and more

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
A favorite food event in the Valley, St. Nicholas’ Greek Food Festival returns and we have the details. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

If it’s May, you know there’s a delicious food tradition in store.

Bethlehem’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will again host its spring food festival May 19 to 22, featuring every conceivable, delicious Greek dish.

Here’s what you need to know:

The basics:

  • Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 19; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22
  • Address: 1607 West Union Blvd., Bethlehem
  • Free admission

The menu

The event showcases an abundance of Greek favorites, including a la carte items such as spanakopita, chicken or pork souvlaki, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and tyropita (phyllo puff filled with Greek cheese blend and herbs).

Menu highlights: Athenian chicken (boneless and skinless chicken, filled with spinach, feta, cream sauce and herbs, baked and topped with light gravy), moussaka (layers of Greek-style chopped beef, thinly sliced potatoes and eggplant topped with a rich béchamel sauce) and pastitsio (alternate layers of penne pasta and Greek-style chopped beef, topped with béchamel sauce).

And don’t forget dessert: Baklava, nut rolls, koulourakia (Greek cookies), kataifi (shredded phyllo dough filled with nuts in honey syrup) and more.

Info:

http://www.stnicholas.org/

