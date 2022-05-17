ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Tony Ferguson blasts 'mentally weak' Conor McGregor for lack of character after Irishman mocked him, comparing his head to a chicken nugget following brutal Michael Chandler KO

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tony Ferguson has claimed Conor McGregor's taunting of him shows the Irishman is 'mentally weak'.

The Irishman mocked his lightweight rival following the devastating knockout by Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

He compared the still image of Ferguson's face when Chandler's kick connected to a chicken nugget, a comment referencing 'El Cucuy's' old nickname for him of 'McNugget'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCJtC_0fh09HKR00
Tony Ferguson was knocked out cold by a crushing front-kick by Michael Chandler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7lHX_0fh09HKR00
Conor McGregor posted this of Ferguson's face at the moment of impact made into a nugget

'Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up, then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself,' he wrote on Twitter.

'That's crazy. If you pulled that out of a McDonald's bag you'd dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legitimate McDonald's chicken nugget. That's crazy!'

Ferguson then told Submission Radio: 'A lot of things he does, it just has to say something about his character.

'It's just to taunt people, it's mentally weak. It's like when you use a GameGenie and you're able to win fast, you don't really have fun anymore. He's trying to enjoy everybody's else stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QTuD_0fh09HKR00
McGregor is 'mentally weak', according to Ferguson, who regularly clashes with him online

'The dude was riding my bike on his run trail. He was even kicking the pole, it was the most ridiculous stuff,' he continued.

Ferguson used to be managed by Paradigm Sports, who take care of McGregor but then split with them in acrimonious circumstances.

The veteran claims Paradigm owe him £401,000 and his relationship with the former two-weight champion has been fractious.

There is a possibility the pair could fight when the Dubliner comes back from his broken leg, which might not be until next year.

Both men are in desperate need of a win and Ferguson has suffered defeat in his last four encounters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhXyl_0fh09HKR00
Ferguson is looking to break a four-fight losing streak and could face McGregor in the future

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor no longer the highest-paid athlete in sports in 2022, Jake Paul makes first appearance on the list

Conor McGregor still had a very profitable year, but he’s no longer the highest-paid athlete in sports. That’s according to Forbes, who revealed the top 50 highest-paid athletes’ list for 2022 on Wednesday, with soccer star Lionel Messi at the top after he reportedly earned $130 million through a lucrative contract while playing for Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona along with a multitude of endorsement deals.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not. With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Jake Paul Responded to Conor McGregor’s Call For a Comeback Opponent

Jake Paul posted a picture of Conor McGregor crying on social media after the UFC star had asked for an opponent. The Irishman is hoping to be ready to make a comeback by the end of the year. He estimates he will resume fighting at 170 lbs after bulking up to a much stronger physique. Several opponents have called out McGregor, including Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, who are both currently battling it out at 155lbs.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier shocked by Dustin Poirier agreeing to fight Colby Covington; “Dude is an absolute fighter”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is surprised that Dustin Poirier is agreeing to fight Colby Covington. Following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out Poirier. The two have a history as former training partners and friends, but it would be hard to tell. During his callout, ‘Chaos’ took aim at Poirier’s wife and child.
UFC
CBS Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Charles Oliveira comparisons are weak: 'He goes down' every fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses the idea that Charles Oliveira is currently on his level in the greatest lightweight debate. Oliveira has strung together 11 consecutive victories, including 10 finishes, on the road to capturing and defending the UFC lightweight championship. Thrilling performance after thrilling performance has people, CBS Sports included, measuring Oliveira's resume against Nurmagomedov's. The retired, undefeated champion believes those comparisons are premature.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Nuggets#Irishman#Combat#Mcdonald#Submission Radio#Paradigm Sports
Wrestling World

Tay Conti Speaks About Paige VanZant Joining AEW

Tay Conti is a famous AEW superstar and she spoke about Paige VanZant joining AEW. Tay Conti has wrestled against some of AEW’s best female superstars. She is one-half of AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions. Her partner is Sammy Guevara who is also a famous WWE wrestler, known for taking high risks in the ring.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds after Henry Cejudo suggests he learn setup punches: “Make the splash kiddo. You a fat mess the last 24!”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Henry Cejudo in a series of recently deleted tweets as their strange feud continues. While many are waiting to see who Conor McGregor is going to fight upon returning to the UFC, others are just tuning into his Twitter page to see who he can rile up next. ‘The Notorious’ has made a habit of winding up the masses in the name of having a bit of fun, but in this particular instance, it seems to be Henry Cejudo who is the one doing the poking.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Mayweather Boxing Event Feat. Anderson Silva Still In Limbo

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s return to the boxing ring in a Dubai exhibition against Don Moore is still in limbo. Mayweather and Moore were supposed to compete at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel on Saturday. Last week’s cancelation was due to the death of United Arab Emirates president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the nation will observe an official mourning period of 40 days.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Curve model Yumi Nu responds to Jordan Peterson criticising her ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ cover

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star Yumi Nu has responded to Canadian psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, who shamed the plus-sized model on Twitter and since announced his departure from the social media platform.On Monday, Peterson criticised Nu in a tweet, which featured her as one of the models for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s cover.“Sorry. Not beautiful,” he wrote. “And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”In a clip shared to her TiTok, Nu has responded to the psychologist’s tweet, as she lip synced the lyrics’ to Nicki Minaji’s song Itty Bitty Piggy.“I don’t even know why you girls bother...
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev willing to fight champ Charles Oliveira in Brazil: ‘Send us location’

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, and if it has to happen in Brazil, that’s fine with them. “When we see how much is going with Charles Oliveira, I don’t think he can do anything with Islam on the ground, and of course Islam is very good in stand up, too,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “Last couple years, people don’t even touch him. All these guys, they’re good strikers and they don’t even touch him. Islam dominated all of them and the last 11 months, Islam finished four opponents. Finished all of them. This is going to be fair if he fights with Charles for vacant title, because now there’s no champion in the lightweight division. Of course, Charles deserves this, but there is no champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Talking Smack About How Powerful His DC Character Is

No one’s anticipating the release of Black Adam more than its leading man, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Of course, it's not surprising that he'd be the film’s biggest fanboy, given it had been a passion project of his for a decade or so before cameras began rolling. Johnson has been publicizing the film for a while, even teasing a possible battle with Superman. And despite the DC Extended Universe film having been delayed again, he's still going full steam ahead with the teasers. Now, it mainly seems that the Jungle Cruise actor can’t stop, won’t stop talking smack about how powerful his DC character is.
MOVIES
bjpenndotcom

Junior dos Santos sounds off on UFC release after losing streak: “They were trying to drain everything I could provide for them”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has given his thoughts on his UFC release. ‘Cigano’ was released from the promotion in March 2021. The parting of ways wasn’t shocking, as he’d lost four straight fights. Dos Santos was brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Ciryl Gane in his final bouts.
UFC
Complex

Jack Harlow ‘Told Drake I Would Bet What He Bet’ at Kentucky Derby, Says He ‘Lost a Lot of Money’

Jack Harlow and Drake have a budding friendship that is equal parts wholesome and hilarious to watch grow. The two rappers were on vacation together in Turks and Caicos a few months ago, and Drake recently joined Jack at the Kentucky Derby following the release of Harlow’s sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Drizzy is also featured on the project.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy