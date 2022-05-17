ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd fans beg club to sign Christopher Nkunku after RB Leipzig star named Bundesliga’s Player of the Season

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED fans have begged their club to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku after he was named Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been constantly linked with a move to United, who sent scouts to watch him in action in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSGot_0fh09EgG00
Man United fans have begged the club to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku after he scooped the Bundesliga Player of the Season award Credit: AFP

United's pursuit was given a boost when it was reported that the France international was open to a Premier League switch.

However, the Red Devils were dealt a huge blow when Leipzig's director Oliver Mintzlaff insisted the club had no intention of letting Nkunku leave this summer.

But United fans desperately want the Old Trafford outfit to pull out all the stops to get Nkunku to Manchester, reported by ESPN.

Nkunku's impressive haul of 20 goals and 15 assists in the German top-tier saw him pip Bayern Munich's prolific hit-man Robert Lewandowski to the award.

The midfield juggernaut also won the Player of the Month four times this season, leaving United's faithful drooling over him on Twitter.

One fan reckoned Nkunku's switch to United is a foregone conclusion and wrote: "United player soon."

United have had an indifferent season and currently languish in sixth spot in the Premier League with just one game left to play.

And one supporter who believes Nkunku will provide a solution to the club's problems next season, added: "@ManUtd here is our man."

While a third Red Devils loyalist chipped in: "Think he'd be perfect for us."

However, United's hands may be tied in the matter as Nkunku's contract with Leipzig expires in 2024.

And reports claim even an offer of €100million (£84.4m) might not be enough to convince the German outfit to do business.

Plus, United will also have to fend off interest from Chelsea who have got eyes on Nkunku aswell.

But's it not all doom and gloom for United if they don't manage to bag Nkunku.

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong is set to become a United player in the coming weeks after his transfer was seemingly sanctioned by Blaugrana boss Xavi.

And he could be joined in the middle of the park by Wolves fan favourite Ruben Neves, who is said to be at the top of new United boss Erik ten Hag's wishlist.

If both transfers are completed, the pair will front a new-look United midfield as current talisman Paul Pogba is on the verge of re-joining Juventus on a free transfer.

