A farmer working at a diamond mine in India had a stroke of luck Wednesday as he found an 11.8-carat diamond worth thousands of dollars. Pratap Singh Yadav, who hails from Panna district in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, found the diamond from a mine in the Patti area while working on the leased mine, diamond officer Ravi Patel said, according to NDTV.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO